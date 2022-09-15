ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoriatimes.com

Centennial football player spreads hope

Centennial High School senior Salehe Koonooka is using his visibility on campus and following on social media to help save the lives of teenagers during Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September. The star defensive end and fullback is part of a group of 20 high-profile football players and one...
TUCSON, AZ
peoriatimes.com

High Holy Days set at Temple Beth Shalom

Like all Jews around the world, the staff and leadership of Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley are preparing for 2022 High Holy Days, which begin Sept. 17 with Selichot. Services will again be led this year by Rabbi Dana Evan Kaplan and Cantor Baruch Koritan. Temple Beth Shalom...
SUN CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy