ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 5

Robert Hawkins
2d ago

explain all the bad decisions you rubber stamped. inflation, gas prices, war on fossil fuel, open border and the flood of illegal drugs.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Atlantic

Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger

It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Mark Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Arizona Office#End Citizens United#Republican#Social Security
thecentersquare.com

Begich, Palin stay on Alaska's ballot for November

(The Center Square) - Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from Alaska's November election and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin are staying in the race for the state's sole congressional seat. Palin criticized Begich decision to stay in the race, saying he split the Republican vote...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'

Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Arizona’s Bowers calls failed GOP election proposal ‘fascism’

Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) has called a failed Republican proposal that would have allowed the legislature to overturn election results in his state akin to “fascism.”. “The legislature, after the election, could dismiss the election,” Bowers said of the proposal, which he effectively killed, according to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy