Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porchfest returns this weekend with 3 bands in Colorado Springs
“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs. The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.
KRDO
Pueblo artists celebrate completed murals and sculptures on the Arkansas Levee
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Thursday, some artists and community members came out to see the newly completed murals and sculptures on the Pueblo Arkansas Levee, including a mural to honor journalist, author, and playwright Damon Runyon. One of the artists on the levee, Ryan Yanke, has waited 20 years to paint here....
mountainjackpot.com
New Authentic Italian Eatery in Gold Hill Square Becomes Talk of the Town
Even though Woodland Park has experienced an influx of new eateries in the last year, many locals have craved for a prime culinary favorite often missing in the Teller high country: Italian food. This search, however, has now ended. Luckily to the delight of many, one of the city’s first...
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain vs Pueblo Centennial
Pueblo Centennial roared out to a 14-0 lead, but Cheyenne Mountain rallied for 16 straight points to steal a 16-14 win. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Affordable Mountain Cabin Has Three Decks With Incredible Colorado Views
Here's breaking news. You don't have to spend $1 million to get a house with million-dollar views. Take a look at this mountain cabin near Divide, Colorado that's currently for sale. The mountain views from this home are truly amazing, yet the home is selling for less than $400K, It seems too good to be true, but this is legit.
Daily Record
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
FOX21News.com
CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Football
HOME GAME(S)DATESTART. WESTERN COLORADOSept. 17, 20222 p.m. FORT LEWISOct. 1, 20222 p.m. NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDSOct. 15, 20222 p.m. CHADRON STATEOct. 22, 20222 p.m. SOUTH DAKOTA MINESNov. 5, 20222 p.m. CSU Pueblo Football (Home Games Schedule) How to watch the game on SOCO CW:. Pueblo. Over the air – 57.1 or...
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
RELATED PEOPLE
springsmag.com
Meet the Planes of Pikes Peak Regional Airshow
All eyes will be on the skies Sept. 24-25 when the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returns for the first time since 2019. Those fascinated by flight will be thrilled by more than 40 planes flying and on display, plus demonstrations by the Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team. Gates...
Drive-by shooting and chase ends with standoff at Pueblo home
The Pueblo Police Department says it has multiple suspects in custody after a drive-by shooting Friday night. Investigators say the suspects led police on a chase and even fired shots at officers.
KRDO
Highway 67 closed in both directions at Mollie Kathleen Mine near Cripple Creek
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 67 closed Sunday near Cripple Creek. At 11:12 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported Hwy 67 at the Mollie Kathleen mine entrance near Cripple Creek in both directions. The TCSO said this closure was "until further notice." As of 12...
KKTV
WATCH: Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs near downtown Friday
WATCH - Police say attempted robbery suspect fired shots from motorcycle. 23-year-old Canon Van Slyke is now in jail. Call (719) 553-2502 if you recognize either suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage obtained by 13 Investigates shows two men firing guns at the aircraft in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of Pueblo. The video, shot near Dillon Dr. and E. 29th St., shows multiple people sitting and walking around an area filled with seemingly broken-down vehicles, debris, and The post Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area appeared first on KRDO.
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
Men arrested for string of burglaries in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers have arrested three people in connection to a string of burglaries in the Pueblo area. On Friday, Sept. 16 PPD served a search warrant on South Prairie Avenue in the Lake Minnequa area of Pueblo. Detectives suspected that suspects involved in a series of burglaries were there […]
Driver involved in Fremont hit and run found, 87-year-old’s property repaired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. […]
Government Technology
Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration
(TNS) — With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyber...
Comments / 0