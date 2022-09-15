ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Cheyenne Mountain vs Pueblo Centennial

Pueblo Centennial roared out to a 14-0 lead, but Cheyenne Mountain rallied for 16 straight points to steal a 16-14 win. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Daily Record

New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service

It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
CANON CITY, CO
FOX21News.com

CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Football

HOME GAME(S)DATESTART. WESTERN COLORADOSept. 17, 20222 p.m. FORT LEWISOct. 1, 20222 p.m. NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDSOct. 15, 20222 p.m. CHADRON STATEOct. 22, 20222 p.m. SOUTH DAKOTA MINESNov. 5, 20222 p.m. CSU Pueblo Football (Home Games Schedule) How to watch the game on SOCO CW:. Pueblo. Over the air – 57.1 or...
PUEBLO, CO
Government Technology

Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon

(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Béla Fleck
springsmag.com

Meet the Planes of Pikes Peak Regional Airshow

All eyes will be on the skies Sept. 24-25 when the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returns for the first time since 2019. Those fascinated by flight will be thrilled by more than 40 planes flying and on display, plus demonstrations by the Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team. Gates...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Jazz#World Music#Bluegrass#Grammy Awards#Drive#The Bluegrass Sessions#Ibma Instrumental Group#Male Vocalist
Summit Daily News

These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires

COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage obtained by 13 Investigates shows two men firing guns at the aircraft in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of Pueblo. The video, shot near Dillon Dr. and E. 29th St., shows multiple people sitting and walking around an area filled with seemingly broken-down vehicles, debris, and The post Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
KXRM

Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Men arrested for string of burglaries in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers have arrested three people in connection to a string of burglaries in the Pueblo area. On Friday, Sept. 16 PPD served a search warrant on South Prairie Avenue in the Lake Minnequa area of Pueblo. Detectives suspected that suspects involved in a series of burglaries were there […]
PUEBLO, CO
Government Technology

Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration

(TNS) — With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyber...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy