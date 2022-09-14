Read full article on original website
Staying hydrating and filling your diet with an array of healthy, diverse foods is a better plan for aging than stocking up on all of the best serums and moisturizers in the world. Whether your main concern is health and longevity, great skin, or a combination of both, there are specific foods that experts say are incredibly important, especially as we age, and can better protect our bodies from the stress of everyday living. Chris Mirabile is the founder and CEO of NovosLabs, a consumer biotech company that specializes in human longevity and leveraging the latest scientific breakthroughs to slow down aging with the backing of scientists from Harvard, MIT and the Salk Institute, as well as a writer at SlowMyAge.com. Here, Mirabile outlines why you should consider incorporating these four super-hydrating and good-for-you foods, especially if you are over 40 and concerned about the physical and mental effects of aging.
One of the most important factors in how quickly you’re able to shed pounds and reach your goal weight is your metabolism. While your metabolic rate is determined by a number of things, from genetics to physical activity to age, your diet also plays a major role. Many foods out there are great for keeping you energized, boosting your metabolism, and burning fat—and others will have the opposite effect.
IF foods that are off the Richter scale when it comes to heat are your kind of cuisine, you may be unlocking health benefits without even realising it. We decided to stir the pot and find out what scientists think about just how healthy spicy food is for you. Is...
Eggs are a versatile food and a great source of protein. In the past, healthcare providers advised limiting egg consumption due to their cholesterol content. People living with diabetes have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease so you may wonder if the cholesterol in eggs should be avoided. Your healthcare...
Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
If you’re frequently waking up bloated or experiencing other signs of indigestion in the morning, a doctor visit is vital. Before then, however, it’s important to keep track of what you do eat on a daily basis and your meal schedules. We checked in with doctors and other health experts for one fruit suggestion to not only beat morning bloat, but to also promote gut health and help you start your day with energy, all at the same time. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
While staying hydrated is important for weight loss, it doesn’t have to be boring! We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts who recommended 2 fun ways to add more flavor to your water for better digestion, to boost energy needed for exercise, and to take on your day. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Suzanna Wong, DC, health expert and co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center and Sunny Jain, MS, founder and CEO of Sun Genomics.
You may have heard claims about the weight-loss benefits of green tea or apple cider vinegar, but how many of these are true? Can apple cider vinegar or green tea really help you lose weight?. According to Harvard Medical School, people have been using vinegar solutions as healing tonics for...
Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that your body can’t make on its own and because it plays a crucial role in helping the cells to protect the nerves, knowing the best sources of vitamin B12 that you can include in your diet is vital for your health and wellbeing.
Pineapples are tropical fruit known for their sweetness and juiciness. Some even say their sweetness measures up to the sugariness of candies. They are known for being a low-calorie fruit that yields high amounts of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup (165 grams) of pineapple is 82.5 calories. It contains 16.3 grams of sugar, 21.6 grams of carbs, and 2.3 grams of fiber. In addition, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano points out, "pineapple contains several minerals your body needs for proper function, including copper, potassium and magnesium" (via Cleveland Clinic). Other vitamins you'll find within pineapple chunks include manganese, vitamin C, iron, thiamine, folate, and B vitamins, points out Healthline.
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Be honest, do you know anyone that loves peeling the skins of sweet potatoes? Frankly, it's quite tedious work, regardless of the shade of potato. So whether you don't mind shaving the skin, or usually debate if you should, here's what you need to know about eating the skin of sweet potatoes.
While a gluten-free diet mainly benefits those with wheat allergies, it has become increasingly trendy to try. We reached out to health experts to learn more about the diet, what it might mean for you, and a drawback to be wary of if you aren’t *actually allergic* to gluten. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Elizabeth Quinn, MS, CNS, FMCHC, functional nutritionist and certified nutrition specialist.
If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are part of the legume family, which includes beans, peas, and lentils. They are known for their ball-type shape, slightly nutty flavor, and light brown color. But did you know they contain many health benefits?. Read on to find out the top 6 benefits of chickpeas,...
You're probably aware of the importance of a good night's sleep. When you don't sleep well, it can affect your health. According to data presented by the Sleep Foundation, 35.2% of adults in the United States get less than seven hours of sleep per night, and 10% to 30% experience insomnia. Between 2017 and 2018, around 32% of working adults slept six hours or less, which showed an increase from about 28% during 2008 and 2009.
Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae that is often touted as a superfood. Though it does have some health benefits, spirulina can also have some side effects. One of the main concerns with spirulina is its potential to contain harmful toxins (via Healthline). For example, spirulina may contain heavy metals and bacteria from the algae, which can be toxic in high doses. Additionally, spirulina may also contain microcystins, which are toxins that can cause liver damage.
