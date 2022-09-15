Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Traffic safety crackdown is happening near Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — Expect to see extra officers Friday on Interstate 35 near Ankeny. Ankeny police and the Iowa State Patrol will conduct a traffic safety crackdown. They will focus on speed, seat belt violations and drivers who don't follow the state's move-over law.
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
KCRG.com
Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
KCCI.com
Tornado watch issued for for central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Tornado Watch has been issued until midnight for 26 counties central and southeast Iowa:. Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Boone, Clark, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne. Weather Outlook:. Severe storms...
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Information About Possible Strong Storms Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued updated information about the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday. The storms will be followed by very warm conditions into the beginning of the work week. (contributed information, NWS)
News Channel Nebraska
Tornado Warning issued in Southwest Iowa
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Page and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
iheart.com
100 MPH Nebraska Driving Continues To Be Problematic
When Covid-19 hit, Nebraska State Troopers noticed a jump in the number of vehicles being pulled over for going 100 Miles Per Hour or more, with a statewide average of 90 per month in 2020. And the trend continues;. "2021 was still high, and 2022 is still high," State Patrol...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case
After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
iheart.com
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
