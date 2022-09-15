Read full article on original website
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ Coombs
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ Coombs
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ Coombs
2 Positive takeaways from the Charger's week 2 loss to the ChiefsEugene AdamsKansas City, MO
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit
Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
Fox News
FOX Bet Super 6: $100,000 of Terry's money up for grabs in NFL week 2
I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
Sean McVay says Rams' late-game mistakes are 'all very correctable things'
No team will complain about winning a game in the NFL. It’s not an easy thing to do, and the Rams know that well from the dark days of the decade before Sean McVay arrived. But you’d much rather win comfortably than by a narrow margin the way the Rams did on Sunday.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Digital Trends
Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine
So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bears vs Packers
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule continues in Week 3 with Steelers @ Browns
Millions of football fans are thrilled for the NFL’s return. One major change many spectators may not have realized is
SB Nation
It’s not just you: NFL Sunday Ticket is down
As Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway, football fans settled in for a long afternoon of watching the NFL. Those trying to watch games through DirecTV Sunday Ticket, however, were left wanting more. The satellite service’s premier football package Sunday Ticket struggle with server outages, leaving fans...
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Falcons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
Last Season Records: Los Angeles 12-5; Atlanta 7-10 The Los Angeles Rams have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home. It was...
Sporting News
Cowboys' Micah Parsons irks Shannon Sharpe after skipping scheduled 'Undisputed' appearance
Fox Sports 1's morning debate show, "Undisputed" had been building up hype that reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons would be a weekly guest on the show, joining the program. During the Cowboys' "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Buccaneers, co-host Skip Bayless tweeted it out, saying that...
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
