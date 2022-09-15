ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit

Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
NFL
Fox News

FOX Bet Super 6: $100,000 of Terry's money up for grabs in NFL week 2

I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Digital Trends

Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine

So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NFL
SB Nation

It’s not just you: NFL Sunday Ticket is down

As Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway, football fans settled in for a long afternoon of watching the NFL. Those trying to watch games through DirecTV Sunday Ticket, however, were left wanting more. The satellite service’s premier football package Sunday Ticket struggle with server outages, leaving fans...
NFL
