West Branch defeats girls soccer rival Marlington

BELOIT ― The state-ranked West Branch Warriors remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win over the Marlington Dukes in girls Eastern Buckeye Conference soccer action at the West Branch Soccer Complex on Wednesday.

The Warriors improved to 6-0-1 on the season and 2-0-0 in EBC play. The Dukes' record stands at 3-2-2 overall and 1-1-0 in league play.

The Warriors took an early 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal by Chloe Dennison 27 seconds into the match.

"It was very important to score early to set the tone of the game," said Dennison. "By scoring early, we can put more pressure on them and really take the early momentum."

The Warriors added to their advantage in the fourth minute on defender Haley Ridgway's first career goal. Ridgway, who is normally an outside defender, took her position in the finishing third on a corner kick.

"As a defender, it is my job to take my position at the 18 to keep them from starting the counter-attack," explained Ridgway. "The ball came out to me and I was able to one touch it into the net."

"Getting down by two goals early really set us back on our heels," said Marlington coach Jacob Sutton. "But once we were able to settle down and get back to our game plan, we did much better. We played hard and stayed in the game.

"We came out with a lot of energy in the second half," added Sutton. "If we would have been able to get a score, then that would have changed the flow of the game. However, we did not score and they were able to get another in and the game kind of played out."

The Warriors added a goal by Lauren Gossett in the 21st minute with Daphne Snyder assisting to take a 3-0 halftime lead.

"I like to say that we have a talented front three in Chloe, Daphne [Snyder] and Kennedy [Berger] up front, butthe lines behind them all work well in supporting them and feeding them," said West Branch coach Cheryl Ficco. "Our midfield with Sophia [Gregory] and Bri [Thomas] played very well tonight and also Lauren [Gossett] played very well in the midfield when she was out there, She had a very strong game and scored two goals.

"Defensively we had another strong game," added Ficco. "We limited them to five shots on goal, three of which were direct kicks."

Ridgway said the Warriors ... "work a lot in practice on keeping the offensive players in front of us and not allowing them in the bow. We also want to keep them out wide so if they do try to cross it our center backs can clear the ball out."

Dennison scored her second goal of the match in the 45th minute to give the Warriors a 4-0 lead.

"We have worked a lot on improving our movement. Coach really stresses movement because we have to keep moving to space to open up new lanes that might not be there," added Dennison.

The Warriors added a penalty kick by Gossett in the 69th minute.

The Dukes got on the board in the 71st minute on a goal by Shaylie Miller.

Kennedy Berger rounded out the West Branch scoring in the 77th minute with an assist from Sophia Gregory to make the final 6-1.

"I am proud of our girls, I think that they played well tonight," said Sutton. "West Branch is a very solid team and plays very nicely. I think that we showed tonight that we are competitive but it just didn't turn out the way that we wanted it."

"I think that we played a solid game tonight, but we have to keep working," said Ficco. "Saturday we go to Streetsboro to play a solid team that went deep in the tournament last season. After Streetsboro, we play a very good Alliance team here on Wednesday. They beat Streetsboro 1-0 earlier this year and are having a very good season. We have to stay focused and continue to work hard."