ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Briefs: Licking County Election Board certifies Johnstown recall

By The Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FENVl_0hwBD46z00

Board of Elections certifies Johnstown recall vote

NEWARK − The Licking County Board of Elections certified the results of the Aug. 30 Johnstown recall election on Monday, officially ending the terms of Mayor Chip Dutcher and Council President Marvin Block.

The final certified results of the Johnstown recall election show 76.5% (712 to 218) voted in favor of the recall of Block and 71.6% (663 to 263) voted in favor of the recall of Dutcher.

Absentee voting in the recall election was even more lopsided than the overall vote. Absentee voters supported the recall of Marvin Block by a 75-5 vote and the recall of Chip Dutcher by a 77-4 vote.

The Johnstown City Council has 30 days to appoint new council members, who will serve through the end of 2023. The winner of the November 2023 election will begin on council in January 2024.

The elections board dramatically reduced the cost to Johnstown of the special election. The cost, expected to be at least $15,000, was just $5,801.

The early date of the election cut $1,700 off the cost because there was one less week of early voting after hours at the elections board office. BOE Director Luke Burton, Deputy Director Brian Mead and the BOE staff substituted for poll workers, trouble shooters, machine delivery, machine preparation and other duties. The BOE staff saved Johnstown $13,395. The total cost would have been more than $19,000.

Commissioners host listening sessions on opioid settlement funds

NEWARK − The public is invited to attend and make suggestions on how Licking County governments should spend the OneOhio opioid settlement funds.

The second of four meetings will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room A on the fourth floor of the Licking County Administration Building. The third meeting will be 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Pataskala and the final meeting will be 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in Hanover.

Licking County has an advisory committee consisting of officials from the Licking County Health Department and Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities, a township trustee, a city representative, a county representative and a citizen.

Licking County Commissioner Tim Bubb said the county, cities, villages and townships may consider pooling their settlement resources.

The OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors will provide an initial $8.6 million to governments throughout Ohio, then continue to make payments for 18 years. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation receives 55% of the funds, local governments 30% and state government 15%.

Ohio sued opioid makers and drug distributors for their role in flooding the market with massive amounts of highly addictive opioids. The settlement funds must be used for the abatement of the opioid epidemic, including intervention, treatment, education and recovery.

Art exhibit opens at former downtown bank

Material Investment, an art show curated by Brooklyn-based artist Leslie Roberts, opened Sept. 9 at The Bank located at 42 N. Third St. in downtown Newark. Each of the 11 artists featured is dedicated to particular materials, and each artist intently subverts or stretches those materials’ properties and typical forms. Each of them know what their component stuff wants to do, and they persuade it to do something else.

Vadis Turner melds ribbons and curtains into muscular forms. Lisha Bai casts striated "canvases" from colored sand. Mandy Cano Villalobos makes secular devotional artifacts from bundled household rags painted imitation gold. Alex Paik transforms bits of hand-colored paper into luminous, wall-spanning networks. Amanda Love tears discarded books down to spines that stand like sentinels. Kevin Umaña pieces together ceramic shards in relief-like hybrid paintings. Ruth Jeyaveeran stretches and rolls wool into delicate vessels. In images made of dyed paper pulp, Jeff Wallace turns reclaimed books into records of personal memory. Alisa Sikelianos-Carter fuses photos of braided hair into mystical "crowns" that inhabit a resplendent world of Black ancestral power. Tracey Goodman floods a room with plaster to create a scenario of ominous absurdity. Sean Desiree uses wood inlay, not on a tabletop, but to map the Bronx project where they grew up. With the proceeds from sales of related works, Desiree funded a grant to support artists living in public housing.

The exhibit can be viewed from Sept. 9-Oct. 16 on Fridays 5-7 p.m., Saturdays 1-3 p.m. and by appointment by calling 773-456-1261.

Solid Waste District adopts resolution designating solid waste facilities

On June 24 the Board of Directors for the Coshocton-Fairfield-Licking-Perry Solid Waste District adopted a resolution of preliminary designation that included a list of solid waste facilities that will designated to receive municipal solid waste from the district. The actual resolution with the list of designated facilities is posted on the district's website at http://www.cflpswd.org and at the district office, located at 675 Price Road, Newark, Ohio.

The public comment period begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15.

The designation will not result in any change of district fees for CFLP residents or businesses that send their waste to in-district landfills. Waste hauled to any other facility will be charged a designation fee of $2 per ton following an approved application for a designation waiver. Designation is scheduled to become effective Jan. 1, 2023.

C-TEC hosts open house

The Career And Technology Education Centers of Licking County is pleased to invite the local community to its annual Community Open House and Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. During the event you can visit labs and classrooms, meet instructors, as well as many of C-TEC's business and industry partners who will be on hand to help you get a feel for the dynamic approach to education and workforce development available in central Ohio.

C-TEC is proud and excited to invite the community inside the doors and prospective students, current students, alumni, and community members will find much to enjoy this evening.

Special aspects of the event include a Job Fair featuring 24 local employers for those looking for employment, food trucks, door prizes and more.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Hanover, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Licking County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Johnstown, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware officials briefed on Route 23 Connect study

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) was before Delaware City Council on Monday to provide an update on the U.S. Route 23 Connect planning study recently conducted and prepared in May. ODOT conducted the study to determine the feasibility of creating a fully free-flowing connection between the Columbus and Toledo...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Solid Waste#Briefs#Politics Local#Local Recall Election#Election Local#Boe
sciotopost.com

Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location

Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

According to NBC4i, abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by five companies, which run abortion clinics in Columbus and other parts of the state.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Phys.org

Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways

The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field

PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
ASHVILLE, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio

Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy