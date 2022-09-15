ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's letters: Long ambulance rides, celebrate Constitution, DeSantis wants gratitude

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPMc2_0hwBD3EG00

Fewer hospital beds, longer ambulance rides

With the abrupt closing of ShorePoint Health Venice this month, there will be more ambulance rides out of town due to the lack of hospital bed space in Venice.

The new Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice is great and appreciated, but it is limited to 110 beds for now. An expansion is underway.

In the meantime, if you need a hospital bed, get ready for an ambulance ride to an Englewood, Sarasota or Port Charlotte hospital. Also, you may be paying for that expensive ride.

ShorePoint Health Venice did too little, too late – and it did our community a disservice. The corporate owners did not follow through with a new hospital or even a total renovation of our old Venice hospital. We have been left high and dry.

Blue Heron residents and neighbors who were openly and vehemently opposed to approval of a new hospital “across the road,” if indeed it was ever to be, will also have to settle for an ambulance ride out of town because there is “no room at the inn.”

That open space will not remain open.

Bill Baxter, Venice

Protect freedoms guaranteed in Constitution

It is time to celebrate the 235th anniversary of the signing of our Constitution. Sept. 17 is Constitution Day and Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week.

Constitution Week was officially established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, at the request of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The issuing of a proclamation each year by the president of the United States designating Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week was amended by Congress.

We citizens need to take time to read and study the many important laws and freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution. We the people must preserve and protect our magnificent Constitution for future generations.

During Constitution Day and Constitution Week, fly our beautiful American flag and be proud to celebrate. God bless America, one nation under God.

Jean Maxwell Catsakis, Sara De Soto Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

Royals, Ireland have poor relationship

Throughout history the royal family has never shown any concern for its neighbor and first colony, Ireland.

Ireland is an island that has 32 counties, 26 in the South that are a free country and six in the North that have been controlled by England for a few hundred years now.

It has never been a happy relationship. At one time, the entire island was under British control, but after the Easter Rebellion in 1916, and a very long civil war, the South won its freedom.

Britain retained the best harbor in Europe, Belfast, where the Titanic was built. The North is the industrial heart of the nation. That heart was ripped out, and to this day it is under British control.

The royal family, including the late queen, never showed any concern for its subjects in the North of Ireland. The royals live high on the hog off the backs of the United Kingdom’s taxpayers.

Dennis Blanchard, Sarasota

DeSantis seeks gratitude for doing his job

When did Gov. Ron DeSantis become a nanny-state liberal?

He sure is running like one: Look at his campaign ads filled with what he has done for us – and all of the messages of gratitude from voters.

DeSantis (and every other politician) didn’t “give” us a single thing. We inherently have freedom; it isn’t “given” to us.

Everything in his ads is ours anyway. We don’t say, “Thank you, Gov. DeSantis.” Rather, DeSantis should be saying this to us: “Thank you for trusting me.”

Oh, I’ll vote for DeSantis anyway because I side with his policies. But I don’t owe him anything, much less gratitude. I’m the boss, and he’s my agent in government representing my will.

Dr. David Timmerman, Nokomis

Don’t deny danger of extremists

Whether we label ourselves as liberals and vote for Democrats or as conservatives supporting the GOP, we all need to pay more attention to the growing groups of radical extremists festering among us.

They can be seen in the religious zealots who insist their beliefs be followed by us all, as witnessed in their rejection of a woman’s right to her own body.

Especially disturbing are the aggressive individuals who think nothing of using violence to get their way, as seen in the Capitol attack.

Now is the time to be aware of the big picture of what can happen in the slow-but-sure erosion of our freedoms – before it is too late.

Angelena Craig, Sarasota

