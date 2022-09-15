ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat and Chronicle

Naples Grape Festival events spread over two weekends: What to know for 2022

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

NAPLES, NY — You can almost sense the aroma of grape pie in the air.

But as longtime fans know, there is more to the Naples Grape Festival, which dates back to the late 1800s, than grape pie. The annual event this year will be held the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at the Naples Memorial Hall Park on Main Street.

But this weekend, a series of community events — including parade and fireworks — are scheduled as a way for local residents to also celebrate the grape harvest, according to Tom Hawks II, who is one of the event organizers.

This will be the first time the harvest will be celebrated over two weekends. Thousands upon thousands of visitors typically flood Naples for the historic two-day festival.

"Which is great. We want that," Hawks said. "We also wanted to have something for our residents who also celebrate this time of year. The two-weekend format is really cool."

Think of it this way: Community events with a focus on Naples residents this weekend, and the historic festival — including vendors — next weekend.

If you go, here’s more of what you should expect.

Naples Grape Festival activities start Frida y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmAM6_0hwBD0a500

When you have a great grape festival, why not offer more?

A fireworks extravaganza is planned for Friday, Sept. 16, on the front lawn of Hazlitt’s Red Cat Cellars. Grab a blanket, bring some chairs, and have a picnic starting at 6:30 p.m. A food truck, novelties and Hazlitt Winery will be there along with local musicians.

Welcome the return of the Naples Grape Festival parade, with marchers set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 (the start time has been corrected from an earlier version of this story). The parade will include the festival king and queen, who will be crowned in front of the Naples Hotel and ride a float along the Main Street route. Then from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, enjoy the music of local FLX Music shop owner Rick Constantino and his band ICKS and Jack Jones and the Stid Hill Stompers. A street dance also starts at 6 p.m.

The newly opened Engine 14 Brewery on West Avenue in Naples will host the first home winemaker’s competition at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, followed by a chili cook-off at 3 p.m. So far, eight contestants have entered the wine competition and 18 are in the cook-off.

"That’s really turning out to be exciting," Hawks said.

The neat thing is, many of the businesses made donations to help pull off these free events for residents, Hawks said.

Attractions at the Naples Grape Festival

As always, guests can explore arts and crafts by local artists and listen to music by top regional musicians and bands when the two-day event begins Sept. 24.

Visitors can enjoy the Grape Country Family Park, kids' zone, interactive wellness, a raffle for a day on the lake, and more.

The kid and family activities came about after a survey asked people what they wanted in addition to what they've come to expect traditionally at the festival, Hawks said. These can be found near the high school.

Food and drink at the Naples Grape Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Orz0J_0hwBD0a500

When you go to the festival, bring an appetite and a thirst. Visitors can taste a wide selection of regional cuisines and sample Finger Lakes wines, craft beers, and distilled liquor in the Brahm-Moore Beverage Garden.

Maybe you have what it takes to enter and win the World’s Greatest Grape Pie Contest. If you don’t, you can sample pies from famous bakers in Naples. And, take home a pie or two — it's your cheat day.

Did you know?

Featured artist Darryl Abraham, a Naples native, designed the Naples Grape Festival 2022 T-shirts and poster, which are available for sale at select retail locations, all community events, and the festival itself.

The Naples Grape Festival is organized by the Naples Grape and Arts Festival LLC, which is owned by the Naples Rotary Club. All of the festival proceeds are reinvested into the Naples community with a focus on preserving its past and giving to the next generation of Neapolitans, Hawks said.

For more information

For more information, entry forms for the wine, chili and grape pie competitions, history of the event, parking, maps and more, visit naplesgrapefest.org and follow on facebook.com/naplesgrapefestival.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Naples Grape Festival events spread over two weekends: What to know for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds flock to Corning for Harvest Fest 2022

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Harvest Fest 2022 officially arrived in Corning this weekend. Dozens of vendors came out to Market Street to leave their mark on the community. Dozens of vendors lined up in Downtown Corning's Gaffer District with a variety of fall-themed goods. People could enjoy farm-to-table foods, baked goods, wines, carnival snacks, and a huge selection of hand-crafted products. The event brings the community together to celebrate the beginning of Fall.
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts Festival#Naples#Arts And Crafts#Grape Pie
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Second Seasons of Clifton Springs Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Just behind Warfield’s Restaurant in Clifton Springs stands the tan, two-story building that houses Second Seasons Consignment Boutique. An outreach of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Second Seasons has been supporting area families and local charitable organizations for 50 years. While this nonprofit has moved and grown throughout the years, the mission of its outreach ministries remains very much the same: helping those in need.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
mhflsentinel.com

You’re Invited To The Greater Rochester Book People’s Party

Let’s talk books at the Greater Rochester Book People’s Party on September 23, 4 to 6 p.m., at Book Culture Pittsford. The following panelists will start the conversation. Judith Ellison Shenouda. Author, Editor, and Indie Publisher of books for living well and feeling good. Owner of Shenouda Associates Inc., a provider of Technical, Marketing, and Business Communications.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

New Deli from NYC in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
13 WHAM

Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school

Rochester, N.Y. — (UPDATED 9/16) Executive Director Shannon Hillman says the school will open Monday, Sept. 19. Original story: Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus...
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy