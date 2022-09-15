Hispanic Heritage Month: Where to celebrate it this year in Rochester

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the United States marks Hispanic Heritage Month. For the next few weeks, there are numerous opportunities for Rochesterians to attend activities and events to celebrate Latino culture.

Here's a roundup of events you can check out in Rochester:

Fiesta at the International Plaza

City officials will kick of Hispanic Heritage month with a fiesta at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., Rochester. The free event will include live music and other performances.

Hispanic culture, musical lesson at library

Learn more about the Hispanic culture from Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester in the Secret Room at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Children's Center in the Central Library of Rochester. The room within the Rundel Memorial Building, 115 South Ave, Rochester. The free hour-long program for children will include a hands-on musical activity and dance. Registration is required.

Hispanic Business Person of 2022 luncheon

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association will host its annual luncheon announcing this year's Hispanic Business Person of the Year on Tuesday, Sept 20 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St., Rochester. Keynote speaker is Orlando Ortiz, Rochester's 2019's Hispanic Business Person of the Year. The event begins with a reception at 11:15 a.m., luncheon at noon. Tickets start at $60 per person or $550 for a table of 10.

International Plaza cultural festival

A fiesta celebrating the roots of the Latino Caribbean culture will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., Rochester. The free event will feature live music, art vendors, food, graffiti art demonstrations, family-friendly activities.

Artists who wish to sell their wares at the event are asked to apply through Fiestacultural2022@gmail.com

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day

The Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave,. will host Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is part of MAG's Celebration Series, which aims to teach people about different cultures.

Tickets are free and must be reserved in advance. The event will feature live music, dances and performances and presentations centered on this year’s spotlight country (Mexico), storytelling, arts and crafts and a youth talent show. This year's event is sponsored by the Gallery Council of the Memorial Art Gallery.

For more information or to reserve tickets, check mag.rochester.edu/events/celebration-series/.

Hispanic Heritage block party by City Hall

Celebrate Latino culture at a block party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 outside City Hall, at Church and Fitzhugh streets.

Strong National Museum of Play

Learn about traditional Latinx garments and crafts, on display at the Strong museum through Saturday, Oct. 15. The display is provided by Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester.

The museum, at 1 Manhattan Square Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. For admission fees and more details, go to museumofplay.org.

Sundays at the International Plaza

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Sundays during Market Days at the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., Rochester, through Sunday, Oct. 16. Each market event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature live music.