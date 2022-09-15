ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Nessa
3d ago

please be quiet! Your children goes to private school which by the way our tax dollars are paying for! And your husband is a moron! You have not said one word in almost 4 years now you’re out and about trying to buy him votes it’s not going to work Casey!

Lynn Martinez
3d ago

oh please. some of them can't even take care of themselves and what an insult to does who went to school for years. DeSantis is an idiot. VOTE DESANTIS OUT

Josh Rosario
3d ago

according to the DeSantis family they know what's best for the population of Florida they tell us what to read how to teach wonder if anyone of them went to college to be an educator?? kind feels like Florida has a king and king DeSantis rules over all.....

