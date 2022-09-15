ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes

Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

ICE holds briefing on Mesa PD partnership

At a public meeting in Mesa on Sept. 7, officials with the Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office shared details about the agency’s collaboration with the Mesa Police Department. Since 2009, Mesa PD has participated in ICE’s 287(g) program, named after a section of the Immigration and Nationality...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Homecoming dance interrupted by reports of a gun on campus at Gilbert High School

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert High School's Homecoming dance was interrupted Saturday night when police received reports of a gun on campus. Police say no firearms were found on campus. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Students have since been released to go home or to...
Mesa, AZ
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
KTAR.com

Second Saturdays return to Old Town Peoria in October

PHOENIX — The city of Peoria announced the return of Second Saturdays beginning in October and running through April. Partnering with Steve LeVine Entertainment, the city will host a free night market in Old Town Peoria from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It begins on Oct. 8 and runs...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
Ryan
fox10phoenix.com

Neighborhood 'watchdog': 3-year-old Husky loves to sit on roof of Glendale home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A community in Glendale has a unique neighbor who likes to keep an eye on things from up above. "One day, my mom was leaving for work, and she just sent us a picture on the group chat, and we saw that our dog was on the roof, and she asked me if I could get her down because she honestly thought she was stuck, but she wasn’t she knew how to get down by herself," Jason Camarena said.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
fox10phoenix.com

U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria

PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals

When it comes to Scottsdale, travel plans easily “fall” into place. As temperatures drop this season, resorts and restaurants fire up new offerings, art comes to the forefront, and traditions are celebrated. Here’s a look at Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals. Food & Drink. T. Cook’s...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...

