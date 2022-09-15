ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Davis Mills struggles to elevate offense in 16-9 loss to Broncos

In many aspects, things couldn’t have gone much better for the Houston Texans than they did on Sunday. Opposing quarterback Russell Wilson went only 14 of 31 passing for the day while Denver’s offense absolutely sputtered to just 16 points. Rather than lean into their rushing game that was averaging 4.8 yards per carry, rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett frequently went to the passing game where the Texans held their own. This came in addition to a multitude of mistakes from Hackett that left Houston coach Lovie Smith looking far superior in the contest.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
