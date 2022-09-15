Read full article on original website
Glendale Star
Inflation has schools scrambling to afford student meals
To see the real-world impact of inflation, you can look to the reams of data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Or you can talk to Shannon Gleave. “Last year, for 152 slices of bread we paid about $3.80,” said Gleave, the director of food and nutrition services at Glendale Elementary School District. “This year the cost is right at $6.90 for the same amount.”
Glendale Star
Stand Up for Veterans returns for 9th year
The Stand Up for Veterans event is back for its ninth year and will provide ample opportunities for veterans to access services, tailored to their life experiences and needs, in a central location. Set to be held in Glendale at Arizona Christian University (ACU), 1 W. Firestorm Way, on Saturday,...
Glendale Star
Bellevue Heights Church hosts concerts, meetings
The acclaimed duo of trumpet player Dan Reed and pianist Nicole Pesce will be featured in a concert at Bellevue Heights Church Sunday evening Sept. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and the concert is the last in the Summer Sundae Sunday series of performances at the church located in Sun City.
