To see the real-world impact of inflation, you can look to the reams of data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Or you can talk to Shannon Gleave. “Last year, for 152 slices of bread we paid about $3.80,” said Gleave, the director of food and nutrition services at Glendale Elementary School District. “This year the cost is right at $6.90 for the same amount.”

