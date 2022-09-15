Grab yourself a chicken sandwich from the new restaurant.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. For fans of spicy chicken sandwiches, most options in metro Phoenix hail from outside of the city. In fact, most aren’t even regional chains, as restaurants have migrated into Arizona from all corners of the United States. From the Deep South to Southern California, there aren’t many born and raised Arizona-based chicken restaurants pecking around the Valley. That, however, has now changed, as one chicken and fries joint has now opened and is serving up an assortment of chicken options, based right in the heart of metro Phoenix.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO