East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
Glendale Star
Bellevue Heights Church hosts concerts, meetings
The acclaimed duo of trumpet player Dan Reed and pianist Nicole Pesce will be featured in a concert at Bellevue Heights Church Sunday evening Sept. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and the concert is the last in the Summer Sundae Sunday series of performances at the church located in Sun City.
AZFamily
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ. Maria Paula Mazon, 10, has garnered millions of views and more than 80,000 followers on social media. She joined us to talk about her rise to digital fame. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. She is chalking...
fox10phoenix.com
Bingo is back! Paradise Valley Senior Center brings back weekly games
Bingo is back for seniors at the Paradise Valley Senior Center. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a lot of doors were closed to the public and gatherings were cancelled -- including weekly bingo games. Now, two and a half years later, the first game of bingo since the pandemic was finally played. FOX 10 photojournalist Brian Kae was there for the return.
Glendale Star
Stand Up for Veterans returns for 9th year
The Stand Up for Veterans event is back for its ninth year and will provide ample opportunities for veterans to access services, tailored to their life experiences and needs, in a central location. Set to be held in Glendale at Arizona Christian University (ACU), 1 W. Firestorm Way, on Saturday,...
gilbertsunnews.com
Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes
Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
fox10phoenix.com
'My personal hero': Air Force Lieutenant Colonel laid to rest in Arizona
PHOENIX - A veteran was laid to rest in Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 17 and the service came complete with a military flyover, a fitting farewell to the pilot who served in Korea and Vietnam. "He was my personal hero," said Lorna Suzanne Skousen, the daughter of Air Force Lieutenant...
santansun.com
Chandler’s Taqueria Factory focuses on tacos
Gamaliel (Gabe) Garfio said that when opening a new restaurant, owners must make some big decisions that will decide what kind of business they want to be. Some of them are tempting. “When you open up a restaurant, you have choices, of how you’re going to go to market,” he...
phoenixmag.com
Where to Celebrate Fall Arizona Restaurant Week This September 16-26
Just in time for fall, Arizona Restaurant Week returns September 16 through September 26. More than 100 restaurants are committed to this 10-day culinary event in which they’ll offer specific three-course menus at three price points – $33, $44 and $55. “Our Arizona Restaurant Week events are a fantastic deal for diners that want to explore Arizona’s culinary scene at a fraction of what they would pay on a normal visit,” says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
Ndless Creations Bakery to Open First Brick-and-Mortar in Mesa
The local organic bakery creates sweet treats for everyone to enjoy.
Modern Margarita Opens New Location In South Chandler
Open for Lunch, Dinner and Late Night Libations
phoenixmag.com
6 Local Dishes to Try This National Rice Month
Celebrate National Rice Month this September with these local dishes. Chinese and Peruvian cuisines meld in the fried rice ($25) at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort’s Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar. It’s chockablock with meat and veg. scottsdaleprincess.com/dining. Uzbek Plov. A mound of golden rice with carrots and...
Mixt is Coming Soon to Arcadia
The build-your-own salad bar will open a second Arizona location.
getnews.info
Spray-Net North Phoenix is introducing a revolutionary way to update the look of kitchen cabinets.
Local business owners Teresa Arteca and Mellanie Joy are thrilled to be introducing a cutting-edge paint product and patented application process to North Phoenix homeowners. When considering their next business move, these two women were propelled towards the Spray-Net Franchise since providing an incomparable product and exceptional customer service is what these two ladies are all about.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Phoenix to Palm Springs
Fancy a desert escape into the wilderness where you'll enjoy hiking trails, incredible national parks and stunning vistas at some of most awe-inspiring parts of Arizona and California? If so, then our epic road trip from Phoenix to Palm Springs will surely blow you away. The 450-mile road trip from...
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a chicken sandwich from the new restaurant.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. For fans of spicy chicken sandwiches, most options in metro Phoenix hail from outside of the city. In fact, most aren’t even regional chains, as restaurants have migrated into Arizona from all corners of the United States. From the Deep South to Southern California, there aren’t many born and raised Arizona-based chicken restaurants pecking around the Valley. That, however, has now changed, as one chicken and fries joint has now opened and is serving up an assortment of chicken options, based right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
