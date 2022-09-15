ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

SECURITY BLANKET: Gould starring in fourth varsity season with Coyotes

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2cng_0hwBAQ5r00

Cameron Gould makes Wichita Falls High coach Grant Freeman feel like Linus from the Peanuts cartoons.

“Cameron is like that security blanket like Linus carries around all the time,” Freeman said. “I’ve had him with me for so long, I don’t know what it’s like to be without him.”

It’s easy to understand why Freeman feels this way considering Gould is one of the few Coyotes to ever spend four seasons on the varsity. Wichita Falls ISD didn’t allow freshmen to compete at the varsity level until 2010.

“That’s kind of crazy to think about,” Gould said. “My goal when I was a freshman was to make varsity. Once I got there, it was a great experience.”

Gould was called up to varsity in the middle of his freshman season, giving the Coyotes more depth at running back. He’s been one of the Coyotes’ top two rushers in each of his four varsity seasons.

But he’s also been a stalwart at linebacker.

“I think I like defense more,” Gould said. “I like to be able to go out and just hit random people. On offense, I can get in trouble for hitting the wrong person.”

And just as is expected of a four-year letterwinner, Gould doesn’t shy away from being a leader for his teammates, both on and off the field.

“I try to be my best,” Gould said. “I try to keep the boys up. I think there’s a couple of us starting to stand out as leaders.”

One player Gould has taken under his wing is freshman tailback Eric Powell, who is sharing the rushing attempt load with Gould.

“I try to give him tips and stuff. I try to tell him all the time to not let his head get too big,” Gould said. “There are some things I wish I had known as a freshman that I want him to know. Like, it doesn’t last forever.”

Gould may be underestimating his impact on the Coyotes from Freeman’s point of view.

“He’s just able to do some things that make everyone around him better,” Freeman said. “He’s not flashy, but the team plays so much better when he’s out there. We notice little things about him that he’s caused. He’s just a big factor for our team.”

So, it’s not a coincidence the Coyotes are 2-0 with Gould on the field.

After missing the season opener against Rider with a minor injury, Gould has accounted for 296 yards, including 196 rushing. Last week against Plainview, the senior team captain rushed for 136 yards and three TDs, while racking up 17 tackles, including three for loss, at linebacker.

But he still laments not playing in the Rider game. It would have been his fifth time playing the Raiders.

“That just sucked. I have never wanted to play football more,” Gould said. “I’ve just been excited about being back. I’ve been able to play both sides of the ball a lot the last few years, and I’m really excited about doing that again this year. It just feels good to help the team.”

And the team is clearly better with Gould’s help.

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka

UPDATE: Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday morning, after he disappeared on Lake Lawtonka Saturday. A dive team began searching for the man just after dawn, discovering his body around 11a.m. This footage was sent to us by a boathouse owner...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Wichita Falls, TX
Football
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
City
Plainview, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton fights prairie dog population control

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Lawton City Council meeting the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife presented a population control plan regarding prairie dogs. Kirk Kurtkuklanski is the wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he said overpopulation of the prairie dog in Lawton not only can cause harm to the animals themselves but can also pose a threat to humans.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

A cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Coyote#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports
olneyenterprise.com

Bench honoring Graham student installed at county courthouse

A memorial bench honoring a Graham High School graduate was installed on the Young County courthouse lawn by the St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus four years after the county approved the project. County Commissioners approved the 2018 request by the family and friends of 19-year-old Harrison Brown, who was...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
martincountymessenger.com

TEXAS SHERIFF EMBRACES LIFE OF CRIME

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sep. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eight-year career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas.
ELECTRA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
chickashatoday.com

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Assignment causes controversy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy