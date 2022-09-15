Marietta removes interim title, names its next police chief

MARIETTA, Ga. — After the retirement of its former chief, the City of Marietta named its next police chief on Wednesday.

In August, City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. recommended current interim Chief Marty Ferrell to serve as the new police chief of the Marietta Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Ferrell was sworn in officially.

“Today is an incredibly special day for me,” Ferrell said. “I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council, and City Manager, for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD. The City of Marietta is my home and I have deep roots in this community that I love. I look forward to partnering with our citizens to continually enhance our quality of life in Marietta through on-going community policing efforts.”

Ferrell joined the MPD in 1990 and has served in numerous law enforcement roles during his tenure with the city.

“It was a great honor to be able to recommend Marty Ferrell to become our next Chief of Police,” Bruton said. “Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the State of Georgia.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Ferrell was one of six candidates interviewed for the position during a national search.

After the process concluded, Bruton then made the recommendation to the city council, who voted unanimously in favor of Ferrell.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group