Theater & Dance

The Snail House review – Richard Eyre’s debut play takes on too much

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkyX8_0hwB869z00
Family drama cum state-of-the-nation play … Vincent Franklin and Grace Hogg-Robinson in The Snail House at Hampstead theatre.

The pandemic has brought out the budding playwright in Richard Eyre, former artistic director of the National Theatre. He conceived The Snail House during lockdown and it becomes, courageously, his first original play in a vast, rich oeuvre of directed and adapted works for stage and screen.

This debut, which he also directs, is a family drama cum state-of-the-nation play cum tale of medical misdiagnosis. As interesting as these parts are, they do not make a unified whole.

It opens in an oak-panelled hall where a birthday dinner is being laid for Neil Marriot (Vincent Franklin), an eminent paediatrician, recently knighted. Silver-service staff line up the cutlery; Neil’s wife, Val (Eva Pope), arranges the flowers; his children, Hugo (Patrick Walshe McBride) and Sarah (Grace Hogg-Robinson), bicker and bitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbbYY_0hwB869z00
Jeopardy … Amanda Bright in The Snail House. Photograph: Manuel Harlan

Eyre steers clear of the cliched onstage dinner party by casting the action in the “other” room, an adjunct to where the guests are gathered, rather like Mike Leigh’s Abigail’s Party in its dramatic positioning. But unlike that classic, the clashes do not feel charged and the punches do not land. Sarah, a teen activist, speaks too tinnily about climate emergency while Hugo, a cartoonishly drawn political adviser, wafts around delivering airy put-downs.

It is only at the end of the first half that some jeopardy gathers after catering manager Florence (Amanda Bright) reveals a backstory involving a wrong diagnosis in a child abuse case which landed her in prison, and impugns Neil’s professional judgment. But this strand disappears until the latter half of the second act when it is too quickly and tamely resolved.

There are also father and daughter face-offs which sound real but are circular and repetitious. Sarah is too shrill but even then our sympathies stop short of siding with Neil when he condemns her entire generation as one that does nothing but go on marches and wear rainbow ribbons. We get glimpses into the lives of the catering staff who occasionally interact with the family, not always convincingly, but these are not penetrating.

There are some good moments nonetheless: Hugo labelling the monarchy as “the chinless Kardashians”, Neil’s powerful description of an orphanage in Ceaușescu’s Romania and the singing voice of upstart waitress Wynona (Megan McDonnell). But ultimately the script takes on too much without giving us enough, leaving this feeling like a play uncertain of its focus.

Hatching review – deliciously repulsive Finnish horror

The Scandinavian show home breeds monsters in Hanna Bergholm’s pitch-black Jungian fairytale, pungently set in a sunny Finnish suburb of towering pine trees and pristine picture windows. Siiri Solalinna plays Tinja, the henpecked daughter of a ghastly influencer mum, anxiously rehearsing her moves before a gymnastics trial. But Solalinna is also Alli, Tinja’s feral alter ego, who sleeps under the bed, emerging at intervals to terrorise the neighbourhood, variously biting down on local pets and rival gymnasts. Alli, of course, is a manifestation of adolescent rage. The film’s a bloodstained thesis on the divided self.
La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money

The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
The P Word review – an irresistible romance and so much more

The P Word is a love story with shades of When Harry Met Sally: it has the same awkward will-they won’t-they friendship, cuteness and big dose of schmaltz. But Waleed Akhtar’s duologue is ingeniously so much more: a consciousness-raising play about homophobic persecution, racism within the gay community and Britain’s hostile asylum system. These issues do not feel fully enough explored in the play’s short duration (80 minutes) but neither are they welded on or shouted out – at least until the very final moment.
‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border

The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
