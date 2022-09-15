ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Fall Fest Harvests Brews and Bands

By By Allan Brown Athens Messenger Editor
There was plenty of brews and bands both on tap at the annual Fall Fest this past weekend.

Run by the same people who bring Ohio Brew Fest to Athens each summer, Fall Fest has turned into an annual happening all on its own.

Fall Fest was held Friday at the Athens Parking Garage and attracted both craft beer connoisseurs and music lovers alike.

Brandon Thompson, executive director for Ohio Brew Week, couldn’t estimate how many people attended Fall Fest, but could estimate how many beers were sold.

“It’s hard to say as always, but we sold around 797 beers according to my token count — and that’s never 100% accurate but it’s pretty close,” Thompson joked, adding, “So, that runs for the entire night and that doesn’t include the beer the band and volunteers consumed so I’d say a several hundred over the course of the 6 hours of the event.”

Thompson noted that while the name has changed since its inception, the basic format has remained the same.

“This is the fourth year we have done this fall event. The first year was 2017 and we held it at Arts West and called it Oktoberfest. We struggled mightily that year and learned some key things. Then in 2018 we rebranded under the name Fall Fest and moved to the parking garage where we held it successfully in 2018 and 2019,” he said.

While such events generally don’t always go as planned, Thompson said there were only a few hiccups at this year’s Fall Fest and he takes the blame for one of them.

“There was only one glitch. Thirty minutes before I was supposed to bring the U-Haul to the parking garage to meet all our volunteers with the tables and chairs to unload to start set up I closed the door and locked the keys in the cab of the U-Haul,” he said, giving a “Shout out to Athens Towing for the supremely quick service, it put us behind by 30 minutes which we were able to work through. But man, I’m an idiot some times.”

He did note the last-minute absence of food could be considered a glitch, though it didn’t seem to affect the overall success of the event.

“...The food we had lined up had to back out last minute leaving us full of beer and music, but no food. We had our two food vendors have to drop out last minute, but everything else came through full swing,” Thompson said.

Events such as Fall Fest just don’t happen over night, and Thompson noted that several months of planning culminated in the final successful result that attendees saw last week.

“Most of the planning for this started right before Brew Week in July. We’re always talking about these events at our board meetings all year round and I watch other events and think about ways to enhance our events all the time,” he said, adding, that “This year I invited the Appalachian Hell Betties to join the event as they have been amazing supporters of ours volunteering in the past and supporting us in other ways. It felt good to offer a space to a group. I wish more organizations would partner with each and make cool things happen. It was so rad to see the team skating around while people drank and the music was jamming.”

Thompson also wanted to give credit to the many volunteers who helped pull this event off successfully.

“Shoutout to my volunteers. We were a little short staffed this year, the team stuck around and literally made the event happen. I say it every time, but our volunteers make this happen time after time. They make me smile,” he said.There was one other person Thompson wanted to note when mentioning the support he had received in planning the event.

“Also, I want to shoutout my brother, Gavin Thompson, for being an awesome guy. He’s not directly part of the organization, but he always always asks me if I need any help and usually I say no. But this year I said, yes, and he was there to help us tear down at the end, move the band’s gear, and a host of other things. He’s a rad dude!” he said.

Craft brews were available from Athens’ Jackie O’s Brewery, Devil’s Kettle Brewing and West End Cider House. Additionally, Thirsty Dog Brewing of Akron and Earnest Brewing from Toledo provided their own local beers to those in attendance.

There were not only brews of all sorts at the Fest, but bands for multiple musical tastes performing at the event, including Hellnaw + Friends, Lungu Vybz Reggae Band, Muchi Nochi and Moyer Brothers.

While this event just concluded, Thompson said there are already plans in the works for next year.

“...We had planned on doing this event in 2021 but the week of the event the delta variant was in full swing in Athens County and we had no choice but to cancel. We will be back in 2023 better than ever. The views on top of the parking garage are unparalleled,” he said.

