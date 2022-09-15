I distinctly remember my first time venturing out into the world in high heels. It was in high school, and my best friend and I naïvely set out around Boston in our flared jeans and pointy-toe pumps. How we thought we would be comfortable spending the day in these heels is beyond me. I cringe replaying the details in my head. The more we walked, the more we began clomping around awkwardly to relieve the pain. In fact, at one point, we overheard two guys behind us snickering, only to have them outpace us and say, “Nice heels, ladies,” as they walked by. We caved and ended up buying some cheap white sneakers on Newbury Street to make it through the rest of the day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO