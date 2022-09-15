Read full article on original website
I'm Convinced Everyone Will Be Wearing This "Outdated" Staple for Fall
When I say the words "denim skirt," your mind probably goes to a classic mini that often features cross-stitching where a pair of jeans would typically split. That description matches the most popular style over the past few years. I can still remember a time when I wouldn’t go more than a few days without wearing my denim mini. The times have changed as fashion designers push for longer hemlines, I'm convinced that the sleek maxi aesthetic that ruled the 1990s is going to be the name on everybody's hips. Fashion girls have agreed with them including the long silhouette in even their casual wardrobe.
Zendaya Just Started an Early Fall Outfit Trend With This Low-Rise-Jeans Look
If you've ever wondered what Zendaya wears to go shopping with her stylist, Law Roach, you're about to find out, and her look is actually easy to re-create. Earlier this week in NYC, they embarked on a shopping trip to ACNE Studios in SoHo, and Zendaya wore exactly what one should wear for an early September shopping trip (or a myriad of other occasions).
Katie Holmes's $88 Necklace Is Absolutely My Next Jewelry Purchase
Katie Holmes is the queen of approachable style. While she sometimes surprises us with avant-garde looks, her everyday style is quite laid-back and easy to re-create. Case in point: her newest white-tank-top outfit. Photographed in New York City, Holmes wore the wardrobe staple layered under a button-down shirt, high-rise jeans, and four necklaces by BaubleBar.
I Found a Bunch of Heels Under Two Inches That Are Just as Comfy as Flats
I distinctly remember my first time venturing out into the world in high heels. It was in high school, and my best friend and I naïvely set out around Boston in our flared jeans and pointy-toe pumps. How we thought we would be comfortable spending the day in these heels is beyond me. I cringe replaying the details in my head. The more we walked, the more we began clomping around awkwardly to relieve the pain. In fact, at one point, we overheard two guys behind us snickering, only to have them outpace us and say, “Nice heels, ladies,” as they walked by. We caved and ended up buying some cheap white sneakers on Newbury Street to make it through the rest of the day.
Katie Holmes's $80 Mango Jeans Will Sell Out by Tomorrow, Guaranteed
After getting all dressed up during NYFW for shows such as Khaite and Ulla Johnson, Katie Holmes took a break from wearing head-to-toe designer looks to instead roam around NYC in a jeans-and-tee look that, despite its casual appearance, appeared just as chic as anything she wore to sit front-row.
Zara's Just-Dropped Collab Is Giving '90s Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
Zara isn't as well-known for doing designer collaborations like H&M or Target are, but perhaps that's because the Spanish retailer wants to hold out until something very special comes along. That's exactly the case with the beautiful new Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection that just dropped. "The timeline of Rodriguez’s...
Laura Harrier Wore the Easy Outfit I'm Planning on Wearing Once a Week This Fall
During New York Fashion Week, show attendees have a tendency to go above and beyond in the outfit department, showing up outside of the week's events in bold colors and even bolder silhouettes. But that's not the approach that Mike actress Laura Harrier chose, at least not for the Khaite show this season. Instead, she went the route of wearing an outfit that everyone, myself included, can easily mimic with pieces already in our wardrobes.
Cara Delevingne Just Designed the Perfect Fall Capsule Collection
Cara Delevingne is no stranger to a great fashion collaboration, but her capsule collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand just might be her most special yet. The 44-piece line, aptly named Cara Loves Karl, is a celebration of the special bond between the actress/model and esteemed designer and their shared affinity for sleek and wearable fashion with a twist. This project was years in the making, and Delevingne worked closely with the French fashion house to create a tailor-forward collection that anyone can wear.
And Now, a Bunch of Really Good Sweaters for Under $100
As much as I love summer, I have undeniably missed the soft embrace of a cozy knit sweater. Is there anything more delightful than walking outside when there is a crisp chill in the air—your hands wrapped around a warm latte, your boots crunching through the autumnal leaves, and your body wrapped in a When Harry Met Sally–inspired cable-knit sweater?
The Buzzy New Morris & Co. x PAIGE Collaboration Deserves Your Attention
Is there anything better than a classic fall look? I think not. But the latest Morris & Co. x PAIGE collaboration is stepping these staple looks up a notch with one-of-a-kind designs and patterns. Founded in 1861, Morris & Co. is an iconic British interiors brand specializing in whimsical hand-drawn prints that work beautifully in the home and now, in fashion. These British patterns paired with classic California silhouettes are the unexpected sources of inspiration behind the following five outfits. I included the sheer button-down I want to wear for every night out and a purple suit set that is bringing some serious edge to fall's otherwise basic apparel. In addition, you'll see PAIGE's must-have footwear and eco-friendly eyewear to complete every look. Keep scrolling for the five outfits inspired by this covetable collection.
