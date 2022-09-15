A new Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday found tight races for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. In the senate race, Sen. Ron Johnson captured 49% support among likely voters, while his challenger, Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, received 48% support. The results are an eight-point swing in Johnson’s favor since August, when Barnes led Johnson by a margin of 52% to 45%.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO