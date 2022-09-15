Read full article on original website
10/10 Scores: What Makes a Game Worthy to You?
What does a 10/10 video game mean to you? Which games are worthy of such a score? You’re likely to get very different answers to those questions depending on who you ask. After all, gamers are an endlessly diverse group that comes at this shared hobby from countless different perspectives that appreciate everything from from Call of Duty to Stardew Valley, Minecraft to God of War, mobile games and VR, and many others. We all have our favorite genres and our own ideas about what makes them great. That also means that, somewhere out there, someone hates your favorite game and believes with absolute certainty that you’re crazy for enjoying it. That difference in taste is a fact of life when it comes to evaluating any form of art – be it games, music, movies, painting, sculpture, dance, or countless others – where beauty is in the eye of the beholder and one person’s trash is another’s treasure.
Has Splatoon Become Nintendo’s Best Multiplayer Franchise?
Splatoon 3 had a massive launch in Japan, selling 3.45 million units over the first three days. While we don't have worldwide numbers, it's got quite a gap to fill before hitting Mario Kart 8's 50+ million lifetime sales. But Splatoon's popularity is in no small part due to its quality -- IGN gave it an 8. Quite a few of us on staff have picked it up and have been inking the competition daily.
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Horizon: Forbidden West in Update 1.14 on June 2nd 202. New Game + allowing players to replay the game with all of the skills, equipment and resources from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game + playthrough.
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry, we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the Temtem story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
Genshin Impact 3.1 Version Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
SEGA NEW Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Livestream
Don't miss SEGA NEW, the SEGA news variety show, that includes the latest info on the newest SEGA and ATLUS titles straight from Makuhari Messe! Tune in September 16 at 4am PT / 7am ET / 8pm JST on IGN!
Tips - How to Get High Scores
Bringing eight layers of hell to its knees in Metal: Hellsinger can be a delightfully good time, but not if you march to the beat of your own drum. Nothing will be able to stop you from seeking vengeance and unleashing doom on all that dare to oppose you though if you take these tips and tricks from IGN down to hell with you. Metal: Hellsinger is packed with metal music for the trip too, so all you’ll need is lots of water (it’s hot in a few parts).
Missing Kids Quest Guide
In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the “Missing Kids” side quest and why you might be unable to progress the quest. Talk to headmistress Dolca in Briçal de Mar to receive the quest. She will ask you to find Roger and Yusuf which are two missing Students from the Accademia. The difficulty with this quest is that they are not reachable when you visit Briçal de Mar for the first time in your journey. They are located in the southwestern part of the town on a remote shore surrounded by water. See the following picture for the exact location.
KIDS・
Farming Guide: Where to Buy All Seeds and Best Seeds to Grow for Money
Farming is something that you'll be doing a lot of in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it helps to know exactly how the process works, and how to reap the rewards of what you sow! This Farming Guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of how farming works in the game, where to purchase all seeds, as well as how to make the process most efficient and beneficial.
Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - Ken vs. Kimberly 4K 60fps
Ken Masters has been confirmed to be making his glorious return in Street Fighter VI, and IGN has you covered with some footage of him in action. We went hands-on with the former US National Fighting Champ and put his skills to the test against Street Fighter newcomer Kimberly.
The Epilogue Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide, we will guide you through the Epilogue Main Quests. These are the quests you can complete after finishing the Pinefall Main Quests and will be given to you by Oliver, Twiggy, Jax, and Cian and new characters you haven't met yet. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
Lorcana Interview: How the New Disney TCG Prioritizes Players Over Collectors
The trading card game (TCG) scene is about to get a familiar face, or maybe a lot of familiar faces given how popular Disney’s movies are. At D23, board game company Ravensburger and Disney officially unveiled Lorcana, a new Disney trading card game featuring many of the company’s iconic characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to Elsa from Frozen.
Progression Guide: How Weapon Progression and Attachments Work
Learning from previous installments of the series, the progression system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a significant overhaul that changes how attachments are unlocked across weapons, as well as how weapons within each class are unlocked. This progression guide will explain everything you need to know about weapon progression and attachments work in Call of Duty: MW2.
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
