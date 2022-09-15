ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 1

Related
thefirstward.net

On the insidious arrogance of the the Left!

The truest characters of ignorance are vanity and pride and arrogance. – Samuel Butler. As I’m frequently wont to do, lets start this one off with a few stipulations. First, as my adoring throng will readily attest, I’m here to help, particularly when it comes to doling out copious amounts of constructive criticism. All kidding aside, my singular journalistic goal is to bring balance to the political force, because on the rare occasions the process works, it can be a magical thing.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Dekalb, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Elections
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Midterm Election#League Of Women Voters#Niu#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Independents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PLANetizen

Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods

In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Teacher Honored for His Generous Donation to Other Teachers

The 815 Supply Drive, which collected thousands of school supplies for area teachers' classrooms, just wrapped up with one last unbelievable donation. On average, teachers spend almost $1,000 of their own money to make sure their classroom has all the supplies needed. I've never met a teacher that didn't work hard to try and provide every child in need with the resources they need for success.
HUNTLEY, IL
97ZOK

Beware Illinois Residents Being Scammed By Nerds On The Internet

A group of nerds is taking over the internet and trying to rip off Illinois residents. Illinois Internet Scammers Are Getting Smarter And More Frequent. You really have to be careful nowadays because criminals are always trying to pull scams on innocent victims through the internet. Some people have gotten wise to these incidents so they immediately think it's an illegal scheme until proven otherwise. Unfortunately, there are still folks that will get ripped off.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Taking patriotic action, teen answers call in Hinckley

There is a local hero living in Hinckley. He performed a task, unnoticed by many but witnessed by a few. No one asked him. Call it good old fashioned volunteer patriotic duty. When the annual anniversary of the tragedy of 9-11 occurred last Sunday, this 17-year old was there. Bryan...
HINCKLEY, IL
WCIA

Comptroller, suburban mayor donate police cars

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza paid a visit to Arcola on Friday to help the town improve its safety. Mendoza delivered to the city’s police department and Mayor Jesus Garza a pair of police vehicles from the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park. She was joined by Melrose Park Mayor Ronald Serpico. Mendoza […]
ARCOLA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nearly 200K COVID boosters administered in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week. The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older. More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy