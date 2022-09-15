Read full article on original website
Ending cash bail in Illinois is ‘about being nuts,’ not a ‘radical’ Leftist: Newt Gingrich
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats “being nuts” by ending cash bail in the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. NEWT GINGRICH: What’s bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple...
On the insidious arrogance of the the Left!
The truest characters of ignorance are vanity and pride and arrogance. – Samuel Butler. As I’m frequently wont to do, lets start this one off with a few stipulations. First, as my adoring throng will readily attest, I’m here to help, particularly when it comes to doling out copious amounts of constructive criticism. All kidding aside, my singular journalistic goal is to bring balance to the political force, because on the rare occasions the process works, it can be a magical thing.
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Pritzker issues another disaster proclamation, the latest involving migrants from the border
In the wake of more migrants arriving in Illinois on buses from Texas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster proclamation. Pritzker also activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the busloads of asylum seekers sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
Ending cash bond in Illinois will make communities safer, supporters say
Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamationScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly...
State Senator Gets Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich To Record Video Saying Law To End Cash Bail Is ‘F–ing Golden’
LITTLE VILLAGE — As pushback mounts and misinformation spreads about a law to eliminate cash bail, a Democratic state senator paid former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to record a video saying the law “will dramatically improve the lives” of Illinoisans. He also got the former governor to call...
Illinois Town Named #1 Best In America To ‘Live The American Dream’
Naturally, we all probably wish we were living the American Dream after watching movies that portray a very happy family with a white picket fence, big white house, and owning everything they've ever wanted. For this one Illinois city, that dream isn't too far out of reach for them! According...
Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods
In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
Illinois Teacher Honored for His Generous Donation to Other Teachers
The 815 Supply Drive, which collected thousands of school supplies for area teachers' classrooms, just wrapped up with one last unbelievable donation. On average, teachers spend almost $1,000 of their own money to make sure their classroom has all the supplies needed. I've never met a teacher that didn't work hard to try and provide every child in need with the resources they need for success.
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Beware Illinois Residents Being Scammed By Nerds On The Internet
A group of nerds is taking over the internet and trying to rip off Illinois residents. Illinois Internet Scammers Are Getting Smarter And More Frequent. You really have to be careful nowadays because criminals are always trying to pull scams on innocent victims through the internet. Some people have gotten wise to these incidents so they immediately think it's an illegal scheme until proven otherwise. Unfortunately, there are still folks that will get ripped off.
Taking patriotic action, teen answers call in Hinckley
There is a local hero living in Hinckley. He performed a task, unnoticed by many but witnessed by a few. No one asked him. Call it good old fashioned volunteer patriotic duty. When the annual anniversary of the tragedy of 9-11 occurred last Sunday, this 17-year old was there. Bryan...
Comptroller, suburban mayor donate police cars
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza paid a visit to Arcola on Friday to help the town improve its safety. Mendoza delivered to the city’s police department and Mayor Jesus Garza a pair of police vehicles from the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park. She was joined by Melrose Park Mayor Ronald Serpico. Mendoza […]
Nearly 200K COVID boosters administered in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week. The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older. More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that […]
