Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Glamour

Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’

One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
OK! Magazine

Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet

Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
Cinemablend

After It’s Revealed Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Won't Work With, James Gunn Admits He’s Got His Own

Hollywood is something of a small town when you think about it. The number of people making major studio projects at any given time isn’t that big. That means it's all the more important to stay on the good side of the people you work with. It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt apparently has a list of actors he avoids working with, and it turns out he’s not the only one. There is a “long list” of actors who will never be in a James Gunn movie.
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
POPSUGAR

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
FARGO, ND
Cinemablend

After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
