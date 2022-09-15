Read full article on original website
Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
Britney Spears likely won't be returning to the stage any time soon. In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what...
Britney Spears slams son Jayden saying he's mad he won't get anymore money soon
Britney Spears has publicly called out her youngest son Jayden, 15, after he and his brother Sean Preston, 16, commented on their mum's recent behaviour. In a three-minute long audio recording, that has since been deleted from her Instagram account, Britney addressed her estranged son and criticised him for 'undermining' her, 'just like my whole family.'
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’
Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Lynne Spears Feels “Hopeless” After Britney Spears’ Recent Allegations—“I Have Tried Everything”
Pop icon Britney Spears recently posted a 22-minute-long YouTube video that detailed more of her experiences while under her now-infamous 13-year conservatorship. That video has since been taken down, but not before its message reached fans and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears. In reaction to the video and Britney’s allegations...
Stevie Nicks Reveals the 1 False Rumor About Her That ‘Pissed Her Off’ and ‘Hurt Her Feelings’ the Most
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks revealed there is only one false rumor about herself she has heard that bothers her.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’
One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
After It’s Revealed Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Won't Work With, James Gunn Admits He’s Got His Own
Hollywood is something of a small town when you think about it. The number of people making major studio projects at any given time isn’t that big. That means it's all the more important to stay on the good side of the people you work with. It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt apparently has a list of actors he avoids working with, and it turns out he’s not the only one. There is a “long list” of actors who will never be in a James Gunn movie.
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Explains Why She Remarried Him; Now 'Musk Is The Perfect Ex-Husband'
This article was originally published on July 3, 2022. Author and actor Talulah Riley married Elon Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016. Riley, whose new dystopian novel "The Quickening" is out now, has reflected on her relationship with the Tesla billionaire.
The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away
If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account
We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
