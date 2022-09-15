Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
kymkemp.com
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes
Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
kymkemp.com
Fire Hydrant Spews Water
Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
North Coast Journal
A Day's Drive to 10 Beautiful Places
My wife, Louisa Rogers, and I offer what has become a popular class through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), Cal Poly Humboldt's continuing education program for learners aged 50 and better. It's so popular that our recommendations for "destinations that lie easily within a day's drive" have made it into print, right here. (Note: You don't have to be 50+ to participate in this article.) Visit northcoastjournal.com to find links and read more about some of these destinations.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
kiem-tv.com
New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville
McKinleyville, Calif. (KIEM)- A new park is being designed for the McKinleyville community. Funding for the project comes from a statewide park development and community revitalization grant. A total of 2.3 million dollars was previously awarded to the McKinleyville Community Services District for the park. Since 2018 when the McKinleyville...
kymkemp.com
‘Picnic in the Park’ Fundraiser at Southern Humboldt Community Park
Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Park:. The Southern Humboldt Community Park invites you to a family fun event on September 17th at the Park. This year we’ve got world-renowned magician Michael Stroud bringing magical whimsy to the delight of all! Shows at 4p & 6p. You will not want to miss out!
kymkemp.com
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
kymkemp.com
‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
thelumberjack.org
Prepare for bears
Nestled in the redwood forest, the Sequoia Park Zoo is a Humboldt County staple. The zoo opened in 1907 and evolved with the times to become one of the smallest Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos in the nation. The zoo’s next exhibit is set to open in November of this year, with the addition of American black bears and coyotes. The bears will be placed in the enclosure first, with coyote cohabitation expected to occur in early 2023 once the bears have gotten settled.
kymkemp.com
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
lostcoastoutpost.com
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
krcrtv.com
Yearlong investigation leads to largest one time drug seizure in HCDTF history
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force has announced that, after a yearlong investigation, they have made the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in the history of the task force, seizing over 30 pounds of methamphetamine as well as large amounts of other drugs. Read the full...
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Center for New Growth in Eureka is Humboldt’s First Facility to Offer Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Depression
Step into Dr. Carrie Griffin’s office and you might notice that it is not like a usual medical or therapy office. You’ll likely be greeted by Griffin’s tiny dog, Ruby, as you enter the waiting room, before you’re taken to one of the treatment rooms, adorned with cozy couches, velvet chairs, plants, pillows and blankets.
kymkemp.com
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
kymkemp.com
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School
Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
kymkemp.com
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
North Coast Journal
Zoellner Case Lurches Toward Trial
With a trial date approaching for a civil lawsuit Kyle Zoellner brought against the city of Arcata in the wake of his 2017 arrest, the recent deposition of Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming has become a point of contention, prompting Zoellner's attorneys to seek sanctions from the court as the city's lawyers accuse them of misrepresenting the record.
