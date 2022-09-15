ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
MADISON, WI
WOOD

Day 2 in Madison

Day 2 – Saturday – in Madison, Wisconsin. We went downstairs to the hotel breakfast. Normally, I have a light breakfast…coffee and some fruit perhaps. Now, there’s every kind of breakfast food ever made…dry cereal, oatmeal, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, waffles, yogurt, juices, milk, coffees. The breakfast comes with the outrageous hotel bill I’m charged because it’s a football weekend. We’d throw a fit if a gas station gouged you 50 cents…but it’s nothing for a hotel here to jack up the price 3 times on a football weekend. So, I feel obligated to eat the breakfast that I’m paying for.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Tensions rise over the future of TORC

Accusations of misinformation and aggression flew at the Town of Oregon Board Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during discussion of the Town of Oregon Recycling Center’s (TORC) future. Tensions over the potential shutting-down of its garbage collection services continued to rise despite no formal decision yet being made. In...
OREGON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

A deeper look at Paul Chryst’s coaching, comments following Saturday’s loss

Wisconsin’s puzzling Week 2 loss to Washington State has stirred conversations about head football coach Paul Chryst’s job security. College football never has a shortage of scandals and controversy surrounding head coaches, but Chryst, the mild-mannered Madison native, has developed an apparent shroud of trust and job security with the university and fan base since taking the job in December 2014.
MADISON, WI

