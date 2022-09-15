ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Good News!] Have You Seen ‘At Risk Missing Person’ Pierre Boisvert?

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department:. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year-old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School

Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter

#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Volunteers#Eureka City Council Set#The Eureka City Council#Regular Council#Epd#Community Service#The Fbi National Academy#Eureka Police Department
kymkemp.com

Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
HAYFORK, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Hydrant Spews Water

Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kymkemp.com

Light the Night in Rio Dell

Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) and the City of Rio Dell are pleased to announce the free availability of state of the art LED lightbulbs, weatherization materials, water efficient tools, and booklets related to energy conservation. The materials are available to Rio Dell residents who bring in and dispose of older energy inefficient light bulbs to Rio Dell City Hall.
RIO DELL, CA
kiem-tv.com

New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville

McKinleyville, Calif. (KIEM)- A new park is being designed for the McKinleyville community. Funding for the project comes from a statewide park development and community revitalization grant. A total of 2.3 million dollars was previously awarded to the McKinleyville Community Services District for the park. Since 2018 when the McKinleyville...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend

Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Say cheese: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with deals

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and there are many ways to celebrate. In addition to its existing lineup of burgers — including the Fresno fig, double smash, bison, cowboy, jalapeno egg and classic American cheeseburger — Eureka! will serve a fire alarm burger. The burger is topped with Fresno chile mac and cheese, firecracker sauce, smoked bacon and horseradish mustard aioli.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy