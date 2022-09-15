Read full article on original website
CDFW Seeks Artists to Enter California Upland Game Bird Stamp Art Contest
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is conducting its annual art contest to select the design for the state’s 2022-2023 upland game bird stamp. The California Upland Game Bird Stamp Art Contest is open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and older, excluding current and former CDFW employees. Entries will be accepted from October 31 through December 2.
Wildlife Conservation Board Celebrates 75th Anniversary
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB). Created by legislation in 1947, WCB protects, restores and enhances California’s spectacular natural resources in partnership with conservation groups, government agencies and the people of California. This collaborative effort works to protect biodiversity, increase climate resiliency and provide access for all.Existing within the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), WCB is a separate and independent board which allocates funds for the preservation, protection and restoration of wildlife habitat as well as related outdoor public use facilities. The three main functions – land acquisition, habitat restoration and development of wildlife-oriented public access facilities – are carried out through WCB’s 16 programs with funding from state bonds, special funds and general funds.
State Officials Give Latest COVID-19 Info
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yester]day, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Updated Testing...
Wet Stuff Predicted to Fall From the Sky for the Next Few Days
Beginning Saturday morning, there’s a chance of showers across northwestern California. By late Saturday, this early autumn rain is likely to cover most of the region. Some areas could see more than an inch of rain from Saturday to Wednesday when the last showers pass over. (Some mountains in the eastern areas of California could see light snowfall.)
