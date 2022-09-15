Read full article on original website
‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
Ringtail: Rescued, Raised, Released!
Shared with us by the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center:. It was the middle of July when Humboldt Wildlife Care Center admitted a very young Ringtail (Bassariscus astutus) who’d fallen through a chimney into someone’s house in Hoopa. You may have read about her needs in care when her story was picked up by local news source, Redheaded Blackbelt.
‘This Boy’s Middle Name Should Be Snack Boy As He Just Loves Them!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Skippy. I am a male, tan Pit Bull Terrier. Age: The...
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes
Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
McKinleyville Teen Center Hosting ‘Drive Thru Pulled Pork Dinner’ This Friday
This is a press release from Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:. Upcoming event at the McKinleyville Teen Center for the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods!. We are Hosting a “drive thru” Pulled Pork Dinner Friday September 23rd from 5pm to 7PM!. Tickets are $15...
‘Picnic in the Park’ Fundraiser at Southern Humboldt Community Park
Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Park:. The Southern Humboldt Community Park invites you to a family fun event on September 17th at the Park. This year we’ve got world-renowned magician Michael Stroud bringing magical whimsy to the delight of all! Shows at 4p & 6p. You will not want to miss out!
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications
This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School
Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
Woman Arrested Last Night After Allegedly Attempting to Start Fires on Highway 299, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter
#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
Nathaniel Le, Saint Bernard’s Class of 2023, Is a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
St. Bernard’s Academy is proud to announce that Nathaniel Le, Class of 2023, has been recognized as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of 16,000 high school seniors who are Semifinalists out of 3.8 million high school seniors nationwide, Nathaniel will have the opportunity to continue in the competition where 7,250 scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023.
Trinity County Has Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Booster Vaccine
The Public Health Branch has received Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine and is now available at our SNAP Nurse sites. Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine is authorized for a single additional booster dose given 2 months after completion of the primary series or the most recent booster dose of monovalent (original) COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna Bivalent Booster is authorized for those 18 years and older and the Pfizer Bivalent Booster is authorized for those 12 years and older.
