Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
HAYFORK, CA
kymkemp.com

Ringtail: Rescued, Raised, Released!

Shared with us by the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center:. It was the middle of July when Humboldt Wildlife Care Center admitted a very young Ringtail (Bassariscus astutus) who’d fallen through a chimney into someone’s house in Hoopa. You may have read about her needs in care when her story was picked up by local news source, Redheaded Blackbelt.
HOOPA, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Humboldt County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes

Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night

UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
EUREKA, CA
#Animal Shelter#Dog#Humboldt County Sheriff#Kennel
kymkemp.com

‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend

Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications

This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School

Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter

#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Nathaniel Le, Saint Bernard’s Class of 2023, Is a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

St. Bernard’s Academy is proud to announce that Nathaniel Le, Class of 2023, has been recognized as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of 16,000 high school seniors who are Semifinalists out of 3.8 million high school seniors nationwide, Nathaniel will have the opportunity to continue in the competition where 7,250 scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Has Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Booster Vaccine

The Public Health Branch has received Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine and is now available at our SNAP Nurse sites. Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine is authorized for a single additional booster dose given 2 months after completion of the primary series or the most recent booster dose of monovalent (original) COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna Bivalent Booster is authorized for those 18 years and older and the Pfizer Bivalent Booster is authorized for those 12 years and older.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

