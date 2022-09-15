Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history
Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Daily Cardinal
The University of Wisconsin-Madison embraces, favors hate speech
Tuesday, Sept. 6 should have been a great day to be a Badger. All students should have been able to leave their homes with backpacks strapped, fresh notebooks ready and computers charged to learn from a university they were proud to be admitted to. Instead, the 2022-23 academic year started off on a rather negative note, especially for over 13% of the student population.
Daily Cardinal
Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control
District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
nbc15.com
Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Investigates has been fighting for months to learn more about certain leadership shifts within the Madison Metropolitan School District. It’s a matter of public record, an open records request we filed with the district that’s taken more than six months for a response.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
WIFR
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
UPMATTERS
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Delafield police address questions regarding alleged attempted abduction
DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area. Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch...
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery
MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand. Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment. […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
Daily Cardinal
A deeper look at Paul Chryst’s coaching, comments following Saturday’s loss
Wisconsin’s puzzling Week 2 loss to Washington State has stirred conversations about head football coach Paul Chryst’s job security. College football never has a shortage of scandals and controversy surrounding head coaches, but Chryst, the mild-mannered Madison native, has developed an apparent shroud of trust and job security with the university and fan base since taking the job in December 2014.
Daily Cardinal
Column: Paul Chryst is a good coach, will never be great
From the top of the student section, all I could think was, “Not again.”. Alas, it did happen again. The Wisconsin Badgers lost another game they had no business losing. This specific loss is not why I’m writing a negative column. This loss felt familiar. It had all the same characteristics of every other WTF loss during the Paul Chryst era.
Motorcycle driver dies after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the county sheriff's office.
discoverhometown.com
Football Friday night: Wins for Germantown, Hartford, Slinger, Sussex Hamilton
Germantown scored the first three touchdowns against Brookfield East and then held on win Sept. 16, 20-13. Cooper Catalano got Germantown on the board first when he returned an interception 35 yards at the 4:44 mark of the first quarter, giving the Warhawks a 7-0 lead after the point after touchdown attempt was good.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
