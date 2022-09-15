ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

The University of Wisconsin-Madison embraces, favors hate speech

Tuesday, Sept. 6 should have been a great day to be a Badger. All students should have been able to leave their homes with backpacks strapped, fresh notebooks ready and computers charged to learn from a university they were proud to be admitted to. Instead, the 2022-23 academic year started off on a rather negative note, especially for over 13% of the student population.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Delafield police address questions regarding alleged attempted abduction

DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area. Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch...
DELAFIELD, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

A deeper look at Paul Chryst’s coaching, comments following Saturday’s loss

Wisconsin’s puzzling Week 2 loss to Washington State has stirred conversations about head football coach Paul Chryst’s job security. College football never has a shortage of scandals and controversy surrounding head coaches, but Chryst, the mild-mannered Madison native, has developed an apparent shroud of trust and job security with the university and fan base since taking the job in December 2014.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Column: Paul Chryst is a good coach, will never be great

From the top of the student section, all I could think was, “Not again.”. Alas, it did happen again. The Wisconsin Badgers lost another game they had no business losing. This specific loss is not why I’m writing a negative column. This loss felt familiar. It had all the same characteristics of every other WTF loss during the Paul Chryst era.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harvest Fest Classic Car Show

Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI

