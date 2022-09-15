ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar offers traditional southern flavor

PARKERSBURG — The new Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar on Emerson Avenue is a family affair for the DeAngelos. Louis and Kristen DeAngelo opened the restaurant with their five children: Louis III, Alex, Aiden, Isabella and Leonardo. “Family is what it’s all about,” said Kristen. Louis, who...
PARKERSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

The three best hiking trails around Athens

Now that the temperatures have finally moderated, we’re reaching the best time of year for the outdoors: autumn. Lucky for us, in Athens we’re surrounded by beautiful natural areas that are perfect for outdoor activities like hiking. Here are three of the best trails for it:. Rockhouse Trail.
ATHENS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Pick up truck, automobile, tools, furniture, and misc.

TRUCK – CAR – FURNITURE – COLLECTORS ITEMS. DIRECTIONS: Stockport, Ohio 43787: S.R. 266/Broadway St. Turn East on to Tieber Road which becomes S. River Road/Co. Rd. 2. travel .9 mi. to Ervin Lane, slight right. Travel .5 mi. to Sycamore Lane, Turn Left. Short distance to 2588 Sycamore Lane. Signs Posted!!
STOCKPORT, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0

Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Athens, OH
Society
City
Athens, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru

Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Bag#Athens Rethink Plastics
WSAZ

Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WOUB

Nelsonville poised to collect more than $683,000 following long investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The city of Nelsonville discovered it is owed more than $683,000, and this week the City Council approved a plan to get that money. This followed months of investigation by the city’s auditor into a large sum of money set aside for the city by Betty Johnson, a longtime resident who died in December 2007.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
sciotopost.com

91-Year-Old Assaulted at Circleville Mcdonalds Drive Thru

Circleville – A man was assaulted in a Mcdonalds drive-thru on Saturday now family members are reaching out to ask for witnesses. According to a family member he was assaulted at McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday 9-10-22 at appx. 10 am. Both were in the drive-thru line area, when a man thought he cut him off, got out of his truck, and proceeded to assault him with a sharp object cutting his arm and several stab wounds.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
ohio.org

Take a Day Trip to Marietta

Marietta is a charming town located at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers. With a rich history dating back centuries, Marietta is full of interesting museums and historical sites. Downtown Marietta is home to a variety of local shops and restaurants, making it the perfect place to spend a day exploring. And no visit to Marietta would be complete without taking a scenic riverboat ride down the Ohio River.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 35 shutdown after car fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A car fire closed down a major highway Thursday afternoon. It happened on route 35 eastbound at the County Road 550 exit at around 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured but the car was a total loss. Traffic was closed down eastbound as crews worked the fire. Westbound lanes were restricted partially for emergency crews.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Person dead in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy