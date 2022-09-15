Circleville – A man was assaulted in a Mcdonalds drive-thru on Saturday now family members are reaching out to ask for witnesses. According to a family member he was assaulted at McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday 9-10-22 at appx. 10 am. Both were in the drive-thru line area, when a man thought he cut him off, got out of his truck, and proceeded to assault him with a sharp object cutting his arm and several stab wounds.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO