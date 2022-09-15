Read full article on original website
Related
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Montana DPHHS seeks to ax board that hears public assistance appeals
Montana health officials are asking state lawmakers to eliminate a board that hears appeals from people who believe they were wrongly denied public assistance benefits. Since 2016, the Board of Public Assistance has heard fewer than 20 cases a year, and very few of those are overturned, but preparing for those appeals and board meetings […] The post Montana DPHHS seeks to ax board that hears public assistance appeals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native American elected to the state Legislature. […] The post The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana servicemembers honored at POW/MIA ceremony in Helena
Advocates say dozens of Montana servicemembers remain unaccounted for, as prisoners of war or missing in action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bozone.com
Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture
Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
Buchanan touts Independent candidacy in Billings with Racicot
Buchanan says some of the issues he would focus on would national security, access to clean water and public lands, and doing something about inflation.
Monica would represent all Montanans
If a Republican was ever going to vote for a Democrat, Montana’s HD 1 is the race. Monica Tranel is about representing all Montanans, not just the Rs or the Ds. As a lawyer, Monica has a track record of fighting hard for working Montanans and has a proven record of taking on corporate monopolistic interests, including Northwestern Energy. Monica has been Montana focused. Her efforts have helped our citizens enjoy a better, fairer, more affordable life in Montana. Her opponent, Ryan Zinke, is just the opposite. Zinke’s history has shown that he is for sale to corporate interests, and is...
Film Threat
Small but Mighty MINT is all about Montana
As this year’s Montana International Film Festival, MINT, opens at the historic Babcock Theatre in Billings’ celebrated and exciting downtown arts and culture district, it shines a spotlight on feature, documentary, and short films with a nod to Montana filmmakers, space, and place. From September 16-18, MINT will screen nearly two dozen films from five countries with live Q&As with directors and special guests. Known for Montana’s most anticipated red-carpet experience, the MINT will also present exciting after-party events and industry networking opportunities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state during a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order that temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it harder to change birth certificates. Moses said there was no question that state officials violated his earlier order by creating the new rule. Moses said his order reinstates a 2017 Department of Public Health and Human Services rule that allowed people to update the gender on their birth certificate by filing an affidavit with the department. However, the state said it would disregard the ruling.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Montana town passes emergency bear law
The Columbia Falls City Council Tuesday night passed an emergency ordinance that will require residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit from trees, from bears and other wildlife. The move comes after numerous problems with both grizzly and black bears in town this year. This fall is expected...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Elko Daily Free Press
In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system
Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
NBCMontana
Montana to get money for electric vehicle network
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
State must restore birth certificate process affecting transgender Montanans
A Yellowstone County judge ordered Thursday that the state health department return to a simplified process for changing sex marker designations on birth certificates.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
mt.gov
Gov. Gianforte Gathers Leaders to Discuss Public Safety in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. – Gathering input from local officials, law enforcement, and treatment providers in the Flathead Valley, Governor Greg Gianforte today convened a roundtable to discuss strategies to build safer, stronger communities in Montana. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Gov. Gianforte said, noting the dramatic rise in drug interdictions...
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
329
Followers
442
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0