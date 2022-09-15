Read full article on original website
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Justice of the peace candidates
Michael Larson is still a general election candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace. On June 7 this year three qualified candidates vied to be one of the two to finish in the first two places in the primary election to advance to the November general election. The two are Rick Schoening and me, Michael (Mike) Larson. Apparently, due to the fact two of the more high-profile races, Lake County Sheriff and Lake County Commissioner, had all Republicans with the winner of the primary being the automatic winner of the general election, thus the winner, there is an overwhelming assumption...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Polson looks at $17M budget proposal
Revenues and expenditures are expected to balance out in Polson’s proposed $17.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023, but not without some maneuvering in the general fund. In his preliminary budget message to the City Commission, City Manager Ed Meece noted the structural imbalance in the city budget’s general fund. “Simply put, the city does not have enough general fund revenues to consistently sustain an appropriate level of General Fund expenditures that allows for staff compensation levels that assure the attraction/retention/development of quality people resources and maintain an acceptable level of operational effectiveness,” Meece stated. According to the message, revenues and expenditures for...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Ruggless appointed to Polson's Ward 1 seat
The Polson City Commission on Monday voted to appoint Jen Ruggless as Ward 1 commissioner. Ruggless campaigned for a Ward 1 seat last year, but was narrowly defeated by Jake Holley. She fills a seat left vacant by Jan Howlett. On Monday, Commissioners Holley, Brodie Moll and Laura Dever voted in support of Ruggless. Applicant Scott Biggs garnered two votes from Commissioners Tony Isbell and Mayor Eric Huffine, while applicant Jennifer Bagley was supported by Commissioner Carolyn Pardini. Ruggless was sworn in following the meeting. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. “We are grateful to get the opportunity to work with you,” said Huffine...
Noon appointed to redevelopment advisory board
Polson resident Jim Noon was appointed last week fill a vacancy on the Polson Redevelopment Agency board. The Polson City Commission unanimously approved the appointment at its Aug. 15 meeting. The Polson Redevelopment Agency is an advisory board to commission to assist in implementation of the city’s urban renewal and tax increment financing districts. Among its tasks, the board considers PRA grant applications for redevelopment in designated blighted areas of the city. Prior to the vote, City Manager Ed Meece advised that the five-member board currently has just three members. “That creates significant issues related to quorums and meetings,” Meece said. At least four...
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Legals for August, 25 2022
Kelcie Peltomaa State Bar No. 60058157 Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: kelcie@bjornsonlaw.com Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Attorneys for Ulrike Sawall-Rodriques, Co-Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATEOF: CARLOS VALDEZ RODRIQUES, a/k/a Charles Valdez Rodriques, and Carlos V. Rodriques, Deceased. Dept. No.: 2 Cause No.: DP-22-15 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, along with Carlos D. Rodriques, have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Polson foundation awards grants
The Greater Polson Community Foundation recently awarded grant funding to 14 local nonprofits as part of its 2022 grant cycle. Directors and Team members were on hand from Mission Valley Mariners, Flathead Lake Bio Station, Miracle of America Museum, Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, TUFF Film Festival, Ninepipes, CASA, Flathead Lake International Cinemafest, North Lake County Library, Mission Valley Aquatics, the Mission Valley Animal Shelter, Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Flathead Reservation, Women 4 Wellness and Mission Valley LIVE to share their upcoming grant projects and accept funds on behalf of the nonprofits. Since 2009, over $1.1 million has been...
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
Polson in Bloom winners announced
On Aug. 3, the Polson Beautification Committee of ‘Polson in Bloom’ judges Agnes Rinehart, Jane Larson, and Mary Jensen toured gardens and yards to pick this year’s winners of the competition. The judging categories are business and private residences. Business Winners: 1st Place: Hair, Etc., 49564 US HWY 93, Billie Wall 2nd Place: Logan Health, Ridgewater Dr. 3rd Place: Richwine’s Burgerville, US HWY 93 If you have an opportunity, let these businesses know you appreciate their efforts to make Polson beautiful. Private Residence Winners: 1st Place: Koylyn Sinclair, 211 Eagle Drive 2ndPlace: Karen Fisher, 116 Long Lake Drive 3rd Place: Lynn...
