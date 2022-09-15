Read full article on original website
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Hunter ed classes begin Oct. 3
The Polson, Ronan and Pablo hunter education course will start Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Room 118 of the Beaverhead Math and Science building on the Salish Kootenai College campus in Pablo. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sign in opens at 6 p.m. Interested students are required to register online now at fwp.mt.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to the sign in. Bring signed forms from online registration. This class is the only one scheduled in Lake County for October at this time. Individuals 10 years of age or older...
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
Wayne Lee Kibler
Wayne Lee Kibler, 41, of Polson passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Wayne spent most of his life as a carpenter, which he learned at a young age working for his family’s construction business. He was very close to his mother, Monika Mitchell, who he spent a lot of his free time with. Wayne was a Christian believer who loved to give kisses to loved ones, babies, and animals, although they were always a bit too wet. Wayne Kibler was preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Kibler and Wayne Mitchell. He is survived by his mother Monika Mitchell, father Corbin Kibler, sister Jaimie Moulton, brother Alan Kibler, grandmothers Erika Mitchell and Carol Multanen, and his six children Michaela, Breanna, Lexius, Nathaniel, Skyla, and Wyatt. Wayne’s funeral services will be held in Polson at Polson Community Church, 1814 First Street East, On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Affordable housing program interests Polson Commission
The Polson City Commission last week expressed interest in partnering with a nonprofit on an affordable housing program that taps into the city’s tax increment finance district funds. Under the proposal, the city would purchase a property within the TIF district and convey the land and home to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. During the transaction, a title to the land would be separated from a title to the structure on the land. The land would be held permanently in the trust, Northwest Montana Community Land Trust director Kim Morasaki explained to the commission at their Sept. 7 meeting. The structure...
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
