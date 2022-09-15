Read full article on original website
Hunter ed classes begin Oct. 3
The Polson, Ronan and Pablo hunter education course will start Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Room 118 of the Beaverhead Math and Science building on the Salish Kootenai College campus in Pablo. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sign in opens at 6 p.m. Interested students are required to register online now at fwp.mt.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to the sign in. Bring signed forms from online registration. This class is the only one scheduled in Lake County for October at this time. Individuals 10 years of age or older...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Polson looks at $17M budget proposal
Revenues and expenditures are expected to balance out in Polson’s proposed $17.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023, but not without some maneuvering in the general fund. In his preliminary budget message to the City Commission, City Manager Ed Meece noted the structural imbalance in the city budget’s general fund. “Simply put, the city does not have enough general fund revenues to consistently sustain an appropriate level of General Fund expenditures that allows for staff compensation levels that assure the attraction/retention/development of quality people resources and maintain an acceptable level of operational effectiveness,” Meece stated. According to the message, revenues and expenditures for...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
Ronan gathering offers up peace and love
Under the shade of a tent near the banks of the Flathead River and just across Sloan’s Bridge on the road from Ronan to Hot Springs, was a gathering of community members joined in faith and fellowship. Most of the attendees were native people, but all were welcome. The idea for the event began to emerge at a Powerhouse Conference held in Glacier Park earlier this year at which Indigenous people from throughout the United States and Canada congregated. Pastor Chad Hoffman of the Life for the Nations church located on Main Street in Ronan was one of the instigators of...
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
Polson foundation awards grants
The Greater Polson Community Foundation recently awarded grant funding to 14 local nonprofits as part of its 2022 grant cycle. Directors and Team members were on hand from Mission Valley Mariners, Flathead Lake Bio Station, Miracle of America Museum, Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, TUFF Film Festival, Ninepipes, CASA, Flathead Lake International Cinemafest, North Lake County Library, Mission Valley Aquatics, the Mission Valley Animal Shelter, Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Flathead Reservation, Women 4 Wellness and Mission Valley LIVE to share their upcoming grant projects and accept funds on behalf of the nonprofits. Since 2009, over $1.1 million has been...
Polson in Bloom winners announced
On Aug. 3, the Polson Beautification Committee of ‘Polson in Bloom’ judges Agnes Rinehart, Jane Larson, and Mary Jensen toured gardens and yards to pick this year’s winners of the competition. The judging categories are business and private residences. Business Winners: 1st Place: Hair, Etc., 49564 US HWY 93, Billie Wall 2nd Place: Logan Health, Ridgewater Dr. 3rd Place: Richwine’s Burgerville, US HWY 93 If you have an opportunity, let these businesses know you appreciate their efforts to make Polson beautiful. Private Residence Winners: 1st Place: Koylyn Sinclair, 211 Eagle Drive 2ndPlace: Karen Fisher, 116 Long Lake Drive 3rd Place: Lynn...
Ruggless appointed to Polson's Ward 1 seat
The Polson City Commission on Monday voted to appoint Jen Ruggless as Ward 1 commissioner. Ruggless campaigned for a Ward 1 seat last year, but was narrowly defeated by Jake Holley. She fills a seat left vacant by Jan Howlett. On Monday, Commissioners Holley, Brodie Moll and Laura Dever voted in support of Ruggless. Applicant Scott Biggs garnered two votes from Commissioners Tony Isbell and Mayor Eric Huffine, while applicant Jennifer Bagley was supported by Commissioner Carolyn Pardini. Ruggless was sworn in following the meeting. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. “We are grateful to get the opportunity to work with you,” said Huffine...
Flying high at the Skate Jam
POLSON — Skateboarders from across western Montana were in Polson last weekend to enjoy what they do best – skate. On Saturday, the Seventh Avenue Skatepark hosted its annual Skate Jam party were more than 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels showed up to show off their best skills, while others wanted to just hang out. The entire afternoon of skating was free for all participants and had different tiers of skaters competing for prizes depending on their age as well as free-for-all skate sessions. Throughout the day, groups of skaters waited in line to take turns dropping off the...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
