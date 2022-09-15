Under the shade of a tent near the banks of the Flathead River and just across Sloan’s Bridge on the road from Ronan to Hot Springs, was a gathering of community members joined in faith and fellowship. Most of the attendees were native people, but all were welcome. The idea for the event began to emerge at a Powerhouse Conference held in Glacier Park earlier this year at which Indigenous people from throughout the United States and Canada congregated. Pastor Chad Hoffman of the Life for the Nations church located on Main Street in Ronan was one of the instigators of...

RONAN, MT ・ 24 DAYS AGO