Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Montana town passes emergency bear law
The Columbia Falls City Council Tuesday night passed an emergency ordinance that will require residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit from trees, from bears and other wildlife. The move comes after numerous problems with both grizzly and black bears in town this year. This fall is expected...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
Flathead Beacon
Local Leaders Brainstorm Ways to Solve Fentanyl and Mental Health Crisis
Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday met with local law enforcement, public officials and mental health and addiction treatment providers in Kalispell, where they brainstormed ways to combat the fentanyl crisis and state health department leaders introduced a safe harbor program called the Montana Angel Initiative. The initiative, which is currently...
NBCMontana
USDA Forest Service announces deputy regional foresters
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service Northern Region announced one of two of the region’s deputy regional foresters. Ben South has been appointed to the region’s deputy position and is currently Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor in Bismarck, N.D. USDA Forest Service released the following:. USDA Forest Service...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
Affordable housing program interests Polson Commission
The Polson City Commission last week expressed interest in partnering with a nonprofit on an affordable housing program that taps into the city’s tax increment finance district funds. Under the proposal, the city would purchase a property within the TIF district and convey the land and home to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. During the transaction, a title to the land would be separated from a title to the structure on the land. The land would be held permanently in the trust, Northwest Montana Community Land Trust director Kim Morasaki explained to the commission at their Sept. 7 meeting. The structure...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
Missoula Food Bank spreads word of free and reduced lunches for students
International Eat and Apple Day calls for the Missoula Food Bank to share the free and reduced meal programs for students
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Fairfield Sun Times
Speed limit reduction to go into effect on section of MT 82 between Bigfork and Somers
BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent. A release from the Montana Department...
NBCMontana
Birds of Prey Festival soars into Kalispell this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 14th annual Birds of Prey Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell on Saturday. The Flathead Audubon Society invites the public to learn from many presenters, including artist and educator Kate Davis of the Raptors of the Rockies.
Missoula developer, tenants push back against ‘lies’ around housing project
The owner of a downtown apartment building who plans to redevelop the property defended his reputation against claims made by a member of the Missoula City Council.
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
NBCMontana
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
NBCMontana
UM reports student death at dorm
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
Lake County Leader
