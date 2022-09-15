Read full article on original website
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Hunter ed classes begin Oct. 3
The Polson, Ronan and Pablo hunter education course will start Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Room 118 of the Beaverhead Math and Science building on the Salish Kootenai College campus in Pablo. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sign in opens at 6 p.m. Interested students are required to register online now at fwp.mt.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to the sign in. Bring signed forms from online registration. This class is the only one scheduled in Lake County for October at this time. Individuals 10 years of age or older...
Dayton Daze celebration emerges from the smoky haze
After weeks of fighting the Elmo Fire, the local firefighters who put in many days working to squelch the blazes finally were able to take a deep breath and enjoy the Dayton Daze Celebration held in the Dayton Park. Hundreds of people came to support the Chief Cliff Fire Department with donations and by their participation in the varied festivities. Most of the activities were held in the park, however, en route to the park, a bazaar was held at the historic First Presbyterian church. In addition to the various handmade and donated items, the ladies of the church conducted a good,...
Justice of the peace candidates
Michael Larson is still a general election candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace. On June 7 this year three qualified candidates vied to be one of the two to finish in the first two places in the primary election to advance to the November general election. The two are Rick Schoening and me, Michael (Mike) Larson. Apparently, due to the fact two of the more high-profile races, Lake County Sheriff and Lake County Commissioner, had all Republicans with the winner of the primary being the automatic winner of the general election, thus the winner, there is an overwhelming assumption...
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Affordable housing program interests Polson Commission
The Polson City Commission last week expressed interest in partnering with a nonprofit on an affordable housing program that taps into the city’s tax increment finance district funds. Under the proposal, the city would purchase a property within the TIF district and convey the land and home to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. During the transaction, a title to the land would be separated from a title to the structure on the land. The land would be held permanently in the trust, Northwest Montana Community Land Trust director Kim Morasaki explained to the commission at their Sept. 7 meeting. The structure...
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
Polson foundation awards grants
The Greater Polson Community Foundation recently awarded grant funding to 14 local nonprofits as part of its 2022 grant cycle. Directors and Team members were on hand from Mission Valley Mariners, Flathead Lake Bio Station, Miracle of America Museum, Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, TUFF Film Festival, Ninepipes, CASA, Flathead Lake International Cinemafest, North Lake County Library, Mission Valley Aquatics, the Mission Valley Animal Shelter, Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Flathead Reservation, Women 4 Wellness and Mission Valley LIVE to share their upcoming grant projects and accept funds on behalf of the nonprofits. Since 2009, over $1.1 million has been...
Ronan gathering offers up peace and love
Under the shade of a tent near the banks of the Flathead River and just across Sloan’s Bridge on the road from Ronan to Hot Springs, was a gathering of community members joined in faith and fellowship. Most of the attendees were native people, but all were welcome. The idea for the event began to emerge at a Powerhouse Conference held in Glacier Park earlier this year at which Indigenous people from throughout the United States and Canada congregated. Pastor Chad Hoffman of the Life for the Nations church located on Main Street in Ronan was one of the instigators of...
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
Ruggless appointed to Polson's Ward 1 seat
The Polson City Commission on Monday voted to appoint Jen Ruggless as Ward 1 commissioner. Ruggless campaigned for a Ward 1 seat last year, but was narrowly defeated by Jake Holley. She fills a seat left vacant by Jan Howlett. On Monday, Commissioners Holley, Brodie Moll and Laura Dever voted in support of Ruggless. Applicant Scott Biggs garnered two votes from Commissioners Tony Isbell and Mayor Eric Huffine, while applicant Jennifer Bagley was supported by Commissioner Carolyn Pardini. Ruggless was sworn in following the meeting. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. “We are grateful to get the opportunity to work with you,” said Huffine...
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Polson in Bloom winners announced
On Aug. 3, the Polson Beautification Committee of ‘Polson in Bloom’ judges Agnes Rinehart, Jane Larson, and Mary Jensen toured gardens and yards to pick this year’s winners of the competition. The judging categories are business and private residences. Business Winners: 1st Place: Hair, Etc., 49564 US HWY 93, Billie Wall 2nd Place: Logan Health, Ridgewater Dr. 3rd Place: Richwine’s Burgerville, US HWY 93 If you have an opportunity, let these businesses know you appreciate their efforts to make Polson beautiful. Private Residence Winners: 1st Place: Koylyn Sinclair, 211 Eagle Drive 2ndPlace: Karen Fisher, 116 Long Lake Drive 3rd Place: Lynn...
Charlie Darrell Jacquier
Charlie Darrell Jacquier, 97, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 in Bigfork. He was born Feb. 8, 1925 in Smith Flat, California a farming are near the famous gold country of Placerville, to Charlie Pierre and Wanda Jacquier. Charlie was drafted in 1943 at the age of18 and was sent to San Diego for his first basic training, with the Navy. He was trained to precede any military beach landing, to set up communications to any following ships and landing craft. He then went through training with the Marine Corps, followed by the Army. Training with all three branches would enable the fellow...
Flying high at the Skate Jam
POLSON — Skateboarders from across western Montana were in Polson last weekend to enjoy what they do best – skate. On Saturday, the Seventh Avenue Skatepark hosted its annual Skate Jam party were more than 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels showed up to show off their best skills, while others wanted to just hang out. The entire afternoon of skating was free for all participants and had different tiers of skaters competing for prizes depending on their age as well as free-for-all skate sessions. Throughout the day, groups of skaters waited in line to take turns dropping off the...
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
