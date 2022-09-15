Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
US News and World Report
Earthquake Again Felt in Taiwan's Capital Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Buildings shook again in Taipei on Sunday as another earthquake rattled the island, following a strong temblor earlier in the day with its epicentre in Taiwan's southeast. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
US News and World Report
Crash Victims in Southern China Were on COVID Quarantine Bus
BEIJING (Reuters) -The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government health vehicle and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka to Present Debt Restructuring, IMF Bailout Plans to Creditors
LONDON (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout. Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri...
US News and World Report
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Zelenskiy Suggests Resuming Russia Ammonia Exports in Exchange for POWs, Kremlin Says No
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would only back the idea of reopening Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Moscow handed back prisoners of war (POWs), an idea the Kremlin quickly rejected. In an interview, Zelenskiy told Reuters he had proposed the arrangement to the United...
US News and World Report
Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT
(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
US News and World Report
Maldives Hopes for First U.S. Embassy Late This Year or Early Next
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Maldives hopes to see the United States open a first embassy in the country at the end of the year, or early next, and the Indian Ocean state hopes to reopen its embassy in Washington by the end of this year, the Maldivian foreign minister said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Queen of Soviet Pop Assails Putin's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah. Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russia has cracked down on dissent,...
US News and World Report
Frugal Is the New Cool for Young Chinese as Economy Falters
BEIJING (Reuters) - Before the pandemic, Doris Fu imagined a different future for herself and her family: new car, bigger apartment, fine dining on weekends and holidays on tropical islands. Instead, the 39-year old Shanghai marketing consultant is one of many Chinese in their 20s and 30s cutting spending and...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Draws Heat for Pointed Campaign Speech Before Queen's Funeral
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused by opposition figures on Sunday of turning his trip to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral into an election campaign event, in what critics said was his latest attack on Brazil's reputation. Bolsonaro flew to London just two weeks before...
US News and World Report
Uzbekistan Signs Large Deals With China, Russia
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Deals with China include the construction of a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Bombards Government Building in Kherson, Russian-Installed Officials Say
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had bombarded government buildings on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, told Russian state TV that one wing of the administration's building...
The 2021 Myanmar coup explained in 30 seconds
Country’s military has deployed brutal violence to crush dissent since taking power in a 2021 coup but resistance is growing
US News and World Report
Analysis: Asian Farmers Plant to Boost Palm Oil Output, Seedling Shortage Slows Pace
MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Farmers across Asia are busy planting trees to boost palm oil production but nurseries are struggling to keep up with demand for sprouts and seedlings, risking a delay in the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seedlings shortfall could slow plantation, capping production growth and...
Comments / 0