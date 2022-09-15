ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Tickets on sale for Trans-Siberian Orchestra in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The multi-platinum, award-winning rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. This 60-city tour will begin on Nov. 16. (Video above provided by Trans-Siberian Orchestra) Bon Secours Wellness Arena will welcome...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Premier Arts Collective launches public art and music therapeutic workshops

Premier Arts Collective (PAC), a nonprofit based in Greenville, will launch its first public art and music therapeutic workshops at Triune Mercy Center in Greenville on Sept. 22, the organization announced Sept. 14. The 90-minute workshops will be hosted at 222 Rutherford St., beginning at 9:30 a.m., and led by...
GREENVILLE, SC
recordpatriot.com

This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
deltanews.tv

BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1

The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Post and Courier

Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer

GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

How to watch live state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state funeral will be held Monday for Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s when and where you can watch live coverage as the world celebrates the life of the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch. Below is timeline of scheduled events on Monday. Please note all...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Give Guests More Brunch and Lunch Offerings; Rolls New Menu

Brunch Burger, cold brew and fan favorites make the permanent menu. September 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A new menu recently launched at Eggs Up Grill, focused on offering a greater variety of great-tasting brunch and lunch items and refreshing drinks, is designed to give guests even more reasons to smile.
SPARTANBURG, SC

