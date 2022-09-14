ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach State Drops 3-1 Decision to Loyola Marymount on the Road

LOS ANGELES – — It was a battle at Gersten Pavilion on Friday night and Long Beach State came up just short against Loyola Marymount in a four set contest with set scores of 24-26, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25. The Beach (4-3) and the Lions (5-3) played each other in a pretty evenly matched contest that saw the two teams battle each other through 44 ties and 17 lead changes.
Fick Sets School Record in Win at UC Riverside Invitational

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Ryley Fick and Allie Scimia made history on Saturday morning, beating the 11-year old school record at the UC Riverside Invitational. Fick also claimed the individual title of the meet with a first place finish. Women's 6K Invitational Results | Men's 8K Invitational Results. Women's 5K...
