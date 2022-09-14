LOS ANGELES – — It was a battle at Gersten Pavilion on Friday night and Long Beach State came up just short against Loyola Marymount in a four set contest with set scores of 24-26, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25. The Beach (4-3) and the Lions (5-3) played each other in a pretty evenly matched contest that saw the two teams battle each other through 44 ties and 17 lead changes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO