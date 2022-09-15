Ohio Department of Education to release 2022 school report cards today

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education will release the 2022 school report cards for school districts today, according to a news release.

The report cards will include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.

The components include:

Achievement

Progress

Early Literacy

Gap Closing

Graduation

College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness

Districts and schools will not received overall star ratings this year, the release said.

Report cards provide information on the progress of districts and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future and the data can be used to guide school improvement and respond to student learning needs, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

The data for districts, schools, community schools, Career Technical Planning Districts, and schools that receive the dropout recover and prevention report will be available at this website.

