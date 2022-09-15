The Crown Cast Season 1: Is There Any Truth to the Crown?

The first season covered the time period from just before Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, passed away through the early years of her own reign. It showed the hardships she encountered not only as the queen but also as a mother, wife, and sister in this time period. Although the dialogue is made up, the primary events that are portrayed are based on actual historical occurrences.

Here is a recap of Season 1 of “The Crown,” broken down episode by episode, along with a look at how some of these events were covered in The New York Times. This is intended to serve as a refresher.