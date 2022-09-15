ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pyramid Analytics Named CRN Channel Awards 2022 Finalist

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ihBr_0hwB0f3j00

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, is a CRN Channel Awards 2022 finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category. The Emerging Vendor of the Year category recognises new and emerging organisations which have successfully supported the growth of their channel partners in the UK. CRN reported a record number of award entries. Expanding channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) is a strategic priority. Pyramid has expanded its Alliances team and partner recruitment capabilities, invested in partner training and development, and launched joint go to market programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005045/en/

Bill Clayton, Vice President, Global Alliances for Pyramid Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

Key Points:

  • Pyramid Analytics is a finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category of the CRN Channel Awards 2022.
  • The channel partner programme is the backbone of Pyramid’s UK operations, accounting for a significant segment of UK revenue.
  • Pyramid partners in the UK include Amplifi, AND Grow International Ltd, Ascot London Consulting Limited, AWS, Delaware, Snap Analytics.
  • The winners of the CRN Channel Awards 2022 will be announced at an award ceremony on November 10 at Evolution London in the heart of London’s iconic Battersea Park.
  • To learn more about becoming a Pyramid partner in the UK & Ireland, contact bill.clayton@pyramidanalytics.com.

Pyramid Analytics Demonstrates its Commitment to and Value for Channel Partners

The CRN Channel Awards is one of the highest accolades in the UK channel. It recognises excellence across the UK channel landscape, with categories covering Vendors, Distributors and Resellers. All entries face a rigorous judging process from industry leaders. The judges this year recognised the particularly “strong competition” with several of the categories receiving a record number of entries.

Being shortlisted for the award is a culmination of Pyramid’s four and a half years of commitment to the UK economy, with the growth of its channel partnerships at the core of its business strategy and success. 2022 has been the most momentous year for Pyramid in the UK with the hiring of Tom Warren as Managing Director for UKI and the announcement of a $120 million Series E funding round announcement at a special event at Tower Bridge.

Channel partners are critical for Pyramid’s ability to continue to grow in a scalable manner, in turn offering them access to pioneering innovative technology that can transform their business. Pyramid understands that for outstanding growth to be achieved for the company and for its channel partners, its partners should be thoroughly supported with training to develop in-depth knowledge and insights. Pyramid’s partner portal is vital in delivering learning, development and growth value for Pyramid and its partners.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics .

Quotes

Tom Warren , Vice President of UKI, Pyramid Analytics: “The entire Pyramid team is delighted and proud to have been shortlisted for the CRN Channel Awards. To be shortlisted as an Emerging Vendor of the Year really is the icing on the cake for what has been a brilliant year for the company and for our channel partners. The fact the Series E funding round was announced in the UK was a strong signal of our intent and commitment to the UK – and we’re only getting started. I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to CRN for this recognition, to the Pyramid team and our amazing channel partners who believe in us and stand by us.”

Bill Clayton , Vice President of Global Partner Sales, Pyramid Analytics: “The CRN Channel Awards are closely watched by everyone in the UK channel ecosystem, and it’s a momentous occasion for the whole Pyramid family to be nominated. For Pyramid, our channel partnerships have become an essential cornerstone of our business. Our highly productive and effective work with channel partners has forged a host of mutually beneficial relationships that have driven growth for all involved across the UK. Channel partners are now the core of Pyramid’s business. The upcoming growth and expansion of the company is firmly embedded with our channel partners, and I look forward to making that future a reality.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005045/en/

CONTACT: UK

Alex Izza

Resonance

07591899654

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.comUS

Heather Racicot

Resonance

+1 360-632-5616

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.comChas Kielt

Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics

617.687.3371

chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST ISRAEL EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SOURCE: Pyramid Analytics

PUB: 09/15/2022 03:00 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 03:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Hill

These world leaders were not invited to the Queen’s funeral

World leaders began arriving in London this weekend to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among hundreds of world leaders paying their respects to the monarch as she lies in state.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyramid Analytics#Crn#Data Analytics#Channel Partners#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Emerging Vendor Of#Global Alliances For#Grow International Ltd#Aws
TechCrunch

Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform

Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TechCrunch

Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform

Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
TechCrunch

Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge

I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Adobe buys design software company Figma for $20b

Adobe, creator of the programs you lie about knowing on your resume, said yesterday that it’s acquiring design platform and competitor Figma for $20 billion. As most tech startups enter their flop era this year, it’s an extremely impressive exit for Figma and its early investors. Adobe is paying an eye-popping ~50x annual subscription revenue for the company in its largest acquisition by far.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy