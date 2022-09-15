ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike releases US World Cup jerseys some criticize as bland

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Nike released the United States’ World Cup jerseys Thursday, including a mostly white design for home matches that was criticized in advance by a pair of American players and some fans.

The home jerseys have red and blue stripes on each sleeve, somewhat similar to the stripes down each side of the Americans’ 2002 World Cup uniforms.

“We just as angry as y’all !!!” forward Tim Weah wrote last month after a version of the home jersey was posted online.

“Tried to tell them,” midfielder Weston McKennie wrote.

The bright blue away jersey has an ice-dying technique somewhat akin to a tie-dye pattern.

More than 100 people signed a change.org online petition calling for different designs.

“I rate it in the middle,” American midfielder Yunus Musah said during an Aug. 25 conference call. putting his right thumb sideways. “It’s not there,” he said with a thumbs up, then flipping to a thumbs down, “or there. It’s the middle.”

Donald Wine, a national board member of the American Outlaws supporters group, said he likely will purchase one of the new jerseys but hoped Nike and the U.S. Soccer Federation would take criticism into account in future designs. Wine said fans prefer a more distinctive look the team could become known for, such as Croatia’s adoption of a checkerboard pattern.

As an example, Wine cited the red and white horizontal stripes of the 2012-13 U.S. jersey that became known as Waldo, after the character’s attire in a children’s book.

“The outcry is not necessarily over the design of the jersey, or at least lack of design on the home, but it’s about the fact that I think a lot of people are looking for a jersey identity to call their own,” Wine said. “I am one of those people who have been long in the team Waldo camp for it being a permanent national team jersey. I think in the end people just want a jersey identity and these don’t do that. ”

Aaron Barnett, senior product director of Nike global football apparel, said Rolando Cruz, the apparel product line manager, coordinated with the USSF on the design.

“We know that our products always will elicit response,” Barnett said. “We’ve been doing products for multiple sports, not just soccer. And so we’re going to have some athletes that are super-excited about it and some they’re not excited about. And that’s just the balance that you always have in the process.”

The U.S. is back in the World Cup for this year’s tournament in Qatar after failing to qualify for 2018. The Americans open Nov. 21 against Wales

Barnett said most of the jersey manufacturing takes place in Asia. He said he did not know whether the workers who manufactured the kits were unionized.

Nike took over as the USSF equipment supplier in 1995 from Adidas, which had provided uniforms since 1973. The USSF announced a longterm extension with Nike last November without specifying a length.

Nike released the jerseys of 12 of its 13 World Cup teams Thursday: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, France, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. The company delayed announcing England’s designs until Sept. 21 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Adidas supplies seven — Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Wales — and Puma six — Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Serbia, Switzerland and Uruguay.

New Balance has Costa Rica and Panama, while four brands have one each Errea (Iceland), Hummel (Denmark), Marathon (Ecuador) and Majid (Iran).

Defending champion France has jerseys inspired by Toile de Jouy fabric that includes subtle prints of famous landmarks, such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Old Mill of Vernon, a Romanesque tower

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Reuters

Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals

TAIPEI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday, as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday. It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Xinjiang Kazakh plans political party to counter China's Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Five years ago, Bekzat Maxutkanuly was a small-time clothes merchant in Kazakhstan, uninterested in politics but worried over rumblings of a brewing crackdown across the border in China’s Xinjiang region, the land of his birth. Now this week, as soldiers goose-stepped to anthems welcoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit to Kazakhstan, Maxutkanuly is preparing to drive from village to village across his country’s vast hinterlands to sign people up for a political party that will challenge Beijing, not welcome it. “I never had plans to engage in politics,” said the 46-year-old Chinese-born ethnic Kazakh. “But then I started to realize the situation in Xinjiang was a huge problem, one that wouldn’t blow over in a year or two.” The story of his political awakening illustrates how China’s crackdown on Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in Xinjiang has alienated many people in Central Asia, even as Beijing holds sway among its governments.
POLITICS
Reuters

Soccer-Mourinho urges Roma forwards to be 'mean'

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho called on his strikers to shake off the "playmaker bug" and focus on scoring goals after his side beat HJK Helsinki 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but passed up several chances to inflict a heavier defeat.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 10 -16, 2022

From Britain and the royal family coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to Ukraine´s successful offensive against Russia, to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz winning the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

