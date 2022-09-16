ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIoFC_0hwB0cPY00

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding to declines since this week’s release of government data showing inflation stayed near a four-decade high in August despite four interest rate hikes this year to slow the economy.

On Thursday, U.S. government data showed unemployment claims last week declined while August consumer sales rose. That gives ammunition to Federal Reserve officials who say the economy can tolerate more rate hikes.

Wall Street’s decline indicates “no sign of relief for risk sentiments” while the job market data “provided the go-ahead for further tightening” in monetary policy, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.7% to 3,178.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.1% to 27,568.68. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.8% to 18,800.78.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6% to 2,386.81 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 1.2% lower at 6,762.00. Singapore gained less than 0.1% while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,901.35 after the Labor Department said the number of applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to a four-month low.

The market benchmark is down 4.1% for the week following the biggest pullback in two years on Tuesday after the government reported U.S. consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% compared with July.

The overall figure was down from June’s 9.1% peak, but core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, rose to 0.6% over the previous month, up from July’s 0.3% increase.

Traders worry aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to control price rises might derail global economic growth. Two of the Fed’s rate hikes this year have been by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin, and traders expect a similar increase this month.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay elevated for some time until the U.S. central bank is sure inflation is under control.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq slid 1.4% to 11,552.36.

Retail sales data gave a mixed view of how American consumers are coping with inflation.

Sales rose by an unexpectedly strong 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July.

Railroad operators mostly edged higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a disruptive strike. Union Pacific rose 0.2% and Norfolk Southern gained 0.3%. CSX fell 3.4%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $85.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.38 on Thursday to $85.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 23 cents to $91.07 per barrel in London. It lost $3.26 the previous session to $90.84.

The dollar edged down to 143.44 yen from Thursday’s 143.49 yen. The euro gained to 99.94 cents from 99.91 cents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Global shares decline ahead of Fed decision on rates

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to try to tamp down the highest inflation in decades. France’s CAC 40 fell nearly 0.1% in early trading to 5,974.93, while Germany’s DAX lost...
WORLD
The Associated Press

How the Fed’s steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sweden's central bank hikes key interest rate by full point

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s central bank on Tuesday raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 1.75%, saying inflation is “too high” and “is undermining households’ purchasing power and making it more difficult for both companies and households to plan their finances.” Riksbanken said that inflation has risen rapidly — the rate for August was 9.0% — and “to bring down the high rate of price increase, central banks worldwide have raised their policy rates at a rapid pace.” It said that “during the pandemic, global imbalances arose between supply and demand. Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up prices even further on several important commodities and created serious disruptions on the energy markets in Europe, which has caused electricity and gas prices to rise to very high levels.” It added that “the good economic activity in Sweden has also contributed.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Associated Press

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Taulia and Standard Chartered Sign MoU to Advance Working Capital Management Solutions and Strengthen Financial Supply Chains

Taulia, a leading provider of working capital solutions, and Standard Chartered have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate across a range of working capital finance solutions, with an initial focus on the provision of supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. This marks the first MoU that Taulia has signed with a banking institution, following SAP’s acquisition of Taulia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005878/en/ As part of the agreement, both parties will look to offer supply chain finance and dynamic discounting solutions, enabled by Taulia’s market-leading front-end platform and deeply integrated technology. Combined...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait

BEIJING (AP) — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments followed recent remarks by President Joe Biden that the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China were to invade and came a day after U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait. They don’t appear to signal a change in policy as much as a broader attempt to calm the waters on multiple fronts in the runup to a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party next month. “I would like to reiterate that … we are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost efforts,” Ma Xiaoguang, the government spokesperson on Taiwan, said when asked about growing concern that China might resort to force.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#U S Economy#Energy Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Ig#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Southeast Asian#The Labor Department
The Associated Press

Germany raids 24 properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

BERLIN (AP) — About 250 police officers have raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Wednesday. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Munich said in separate statements that state and federal police were searching the 24 properties in Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. The statement by Frankfurt prosecutors named the suspect only as a Russian businessman. But German weekly Der Spiegel, which first reported the raids, named him as Usmanov. Two officials involved in the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to do so publicly, confirmed his identity to The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Australian Indigenous traditional owners halt gas drilling

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Indigenous traditional owners on Wednesday won a court challenge that prevents an energy company from drilling for gas off Australia’s north coast. The Federal Court decision against Australian oil and gas company Santos Ltd. was a major win for Indigenous rights in the nation. Dennis Murphy Tipakalippa, who was described in court documents as an elder, senior lawman and traditional owner of the Munupi clan on the Tiwi Islands, had challenged the regulator’s approval of Santos’ $3.6 billion plan to drill the Barossa Field beneath the Timor Sea. Justice Mordy Bromberg quashed the February decision by the regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, to allow the drilling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don’t go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies “are able to get through this winter.” “We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Accenture Scored the Highest in IT Security Services in North America and Europe by Everest Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in IT security services in North America and Europe in two new reports from analyst firm Everest Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005304/en/ Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 — North America (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
The Associated Press

Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/ Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Russia seeks closer security ties with China as key goal

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official declared Monday on a visit to China that the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the national Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.” Patrushev is one of Putin’s closest associates. Speaking during a meeting with Guo Shengkun, a top official of China’s Communist Party, he said “in the current conditions, our countries must show even greater readiness for mutual support and development of cooperation.” Patrushev’s office said in a terse statement after the talks in the Chinese city of Nanping that the parties agreed to “expand information exchanges on countering extremism and foreign attempts to undermine the constitutional order of both countries in order to derail independent policies of Russia and China serving their national interests.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. “They know that they are there to honor the passing, honor the individual,” said Capricia Marshall, who was the U.S. State Department’s protocol chief for a period during Barack Obama’s administration. “They also are aware that they’re representing their country.”
POTUS
The Associated Press

Accelerating the Speed of Light, euNetworks Deploys a New 45km Ultra Low Latency Route to Basildon Including 14km of Lumenisity® CoreSmart® Hollowcore Fibre Cable

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- euNetworks Fiber UK Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed a new ultra low latency route between Basildon and London in the UK that connects the ICE data centre to Interxion LON1 & 2: A Digital Realty Company, and onwards to Slough. These are critical locations for financial markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005083/en/ Paula Cogan, President euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Upgraded Version of Antbox–Minerbase, the Immersion Cooling Mining Container

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- cMotion Technologies Limited, the patent owner of Antbox, has launched a new generation of mining containers – Minerbase. Similar to Antbox, Minerbase is a mobile mining farm solution for ASIC miners. This series comes with a larger capacity, immersion cooling and many other features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005020/en/ Upgraded Version of Antbox–Minerbase, the immersion cooling mining container (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Iran told the United Nations’ highest court on Monday that Washington’s confiscation of some $2 billion in assets from Iranian state bank accounts to compensate bombing victims was an attempt to destabilize the Iranian government and a violation of international law. In...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy