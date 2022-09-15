Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: King Viserys Targaryen prepares to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra while his failing health worsens
King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) tries to form a royal alliance with a royal wedding... as his health continues to fail in Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon. Viserys announces his plans to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), the son of Corlys Verlaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).
