ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Aloha Authentic: Ancient Hawaiian land district system

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MLqI_0hwAynaf00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to our island land sections.

In the ahupua ʻ a of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a short street that is named after a large land district in Hawaiʻi.

We are talking about Moku Place.

In ancient Hawaiʻi, there was no private land ownership as Hawaiians looked at land as their chief and they, its stewards.

Every island was broken down into large land districts known as Moku , extending from the mountain tops to the sea.

Moku are further broken down into smaller land sections known as ahupuaʻa , each being controlled by a land manager or konohiki .

With an ahupuaʻa stretching from the uplands down into the ocean, the idea is that it encompasses all the natural resources that are needed to sustain a living community, from water to agriculture to spiritual beliefs.

Barter was a way of life for community members, exchanging mountain supplies for those of the coastlines, creating a balance.

The boundaries of each ahupua ʻ a were distinguished by natural land features but were also identified by heaps of stones ( ahu ) surmounted with an image of a pig ( pua ʻ a ).

Tributes were also laid on the ahu as tax to the chief.

Ahupuaʻa were itself comprised of smaller subdivisions known as ʻili , which were then broken down further.

As one Hawaiian proverb explains, land has no need for man, but man needs the land and works it for a livelihood.

Did you know? Now you do!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#At Land#Aloha#Hawaiians#Land Ownership#Hawai I#Moku Place
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
thesilversword.com

Thousands Attend 1st Honolulu Intertribal Powwow Since Covid-19 Pandemic

It was hot at Bishop Museum last weekend, as dancers in full Native American regalia performed under the sweltering Hawaii sun for the 46th annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow. But when one well-intentioned observer noted how hot it was and how she could never perform in such heat to 23-year-old dancer Darrell Brertton Jr., who had flown in from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, Canada, he used the teaching moment to illustrate why their presence there was so much more important than just for show.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go: The Gallery Waikiki, Hawaiian Aroma Caffe

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy