ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

This is what eating too much protein does to your body

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLV6i_0hwAyL4R00

You don’t need to be a nutrition expert to know that protein is an essential component of a healthy diet.

From Atkins to keto, a variety of diets promote a low-carb, protein-rich approach to eating, but did you know that consuming too much of it can be detrimental?

Even if you aren’t glugging protein powder shakes on a daily basis, it’s important to understand how to incorporate high-protein foods into your meals sensibly.

Here, nutritionists explain everything you need to know about protein…

What is protein?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9NFa_0hwAyL4R00
(Alamy/PA)

Protein is a macronutrient, second only to water in the body’s physical composition, and is essential for life,” says Suzie Sawyer, clinical nutritionist from Aminoscience (nhco-nutrition.co.uk). “It is the primary component of hair, muscles, skin, eyes, and internal organs.”

Our bodies need 20 amino acids, nine of which are essential because we can’t physically produce them, so we have to get them from food sources.

“Protein exists in various amounts in foods, including beans, lentils, tofu, chicken, grains, meat, poultry, nuts and seeds,” explains Lifesum (lifesum.com) nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt.

“Animal protein usually contains all of the nine essential amino acids and provides ‘full protein value’, while plant-based proteins rarely contain them all.”

However, if you’re vegan or vegetarian, you can reach the ‘full protein value’ by combining two or more plant-based protein sources, such as soy, beans and grains.

What are the benefits of protein?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xpsk_0hwAyL4R00
(Alamy/PA)

Protein has multiple functions within the brain and body.

“It’s needed for the production of hormones and brain neurotransmitters,” Sawyer says. “For the maintenance and repair of body tissue, the production of antibodies in the immune system, for energy metabolism and to produce haemoglobin, which helps transport nutrients around the body.”

It’s particularly important for those in a growth phase of life, says Svanfeldt: “Such as children, teenagers or during pregnancy. The elderly also have an increased need for protein, in order to prevent muscle breakdown.”

It’s key for fuelling athletic performance and helps to regulate appetite, she adds: “A balanced meal with fibre, protein and healthy fats can also help us stay fuller for longer. ”

What are the dangers if you eat too much protein?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260fdP_0hwAyL4R00
(Alamy/PA)

“When it comes to food and eating, balance is key – we should never eat only one macronutrient,” Svanfeldt says. “If too much protein is consumed, you will not have room for the carbohydrates and fat your body needs.”

Plus, loading up on, say, turkey breast and eggs without any carbs, limits your options in terms of energy: “Our bodies will use the protein as energy instead of using it for other tasks, such as cell growth.”

What happens if you’re eating a surplus?

“Any excess protein is excreted via the urine,” Sawyer says. “Long-term excessively high protein intake may cause issues with the kidneys and it can increase the rate of calcium loss, which is a factor for women and bone health during the menopause.”

The good news is that most people are unlikely to be eating an excessive amount, Sawyer adds: “I see more cases of protein deficiency in my clinical practice than anything else, which causes many health issues, especially the muscle wasting disease, sarcopenia.”

How much protein should you aim to eat?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEYDL_0hwAyL4R00
(Alamy/PA)

The amount of protein required depends on your weight.

“A general recommendation is that 0.8g of protein per kg body weight is an adequate amount of protein daily for a healthy adult,” Svanfeldt explains. “Although, if you workout a lot, aim to lose weight or are elderly, you have an increased protein need and require around 1.2 to 2.0g of protein per kg body weight.”

It’s best to spread your intake through the day, Sawyer says: “It’s important to eat protein at every meal – this is essential for metabolic balance. If you are vegan, then you will need to balance food intake to ensure sufficient essential amino acids are consumed, i.e. rice and beans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260CW1_0hwAyL4R00
(Alamy/PA)

Do protein powders or supplements present more of a risk in terms of excess consumption?

“With supplements, it can be easy to consume too high doses of nutrients, due to them being very concentrated,” Sawyer says.

“Protein powders are, however, safe to consume in the recommended amounts, although the benefits of eating whole foods means that you get a lot of other beneficial nutrients as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Body#Vegetarian Protein#Healthy Eating#Linus Regimen#General Health#Diseases
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
shefinds

4 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Start Eating Every Day Over 40, Aging Experts Say

Staying hydrating and filling your diet with an array of healthy, diverse foods is a better plan for aging than stocking up on all of the best serums and moisturizers in the world. Whether your main concern is health and longevity, great skin, or a combination of both, there are specific foods that experts say are incredibly important, especially as we age, and can better protect our bodies from the stress of everyday living. Chris Mirabile is the founder and CEO of NovosLabs, a consumer biotech company that specializes in human longevity and leveraging the latest scientific breakthroughs to slow down aging with the backing of scientists from Harvard, MIT and the Salk Institute, as well as a writer at SlowMyAge.com. Here, Mirabile outlines why you should consider incorporating these four super-hydrating and good-for-you foods, especially if you are over 40 and concerned about the physical and mental effects of aging.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More

Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More

Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
NUTRITION
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Does collagen help you lose weight?

Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Should You Be Eating The Core Of A Pineapple?

Pineapples are tropical fruit known for their sweetness and juiciness. Some even say their sweetness measures up to the sugariness of candies. They are known for being a low-calorie fruit that yields high amounts of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup (165 grams) of pineapple is 82.5 calories. It contains 16.3 grams of sugar, 21.6 grams of carbs, and 2.3 grams of fiber. In addition, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano points out, "pineapple contains several minerals your body needs for proper function, including copper, potassium and magnesium" (via Cleveland Clinic). Other vitamins you'll find within pineapple chunks include manganese, vitamin C, iron, thiamine, folate, and B vitamins, points out Healthline.
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy