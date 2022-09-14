Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Beech Grove Invite (Indian Creek, Monrovia, Orchard, Raymond Park, Speedway, Triton Central)

After seven losses to begin the season, not to mention being shut out all seven times, things were bound to change sooner or later for Coach James Wiltsee’s Beech Grove Lady Hornets. Thursday night at Beech Grove’s TCU Veterans Stadium, the girls’ perseverance finally paid off as junior CeAirra Troutman scored a goal early in the second half, giving Beech Grove a 1-0 win over the visiting Herron Achaeans.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO