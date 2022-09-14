ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Beech Grove Invite (Indian Creek, Monrovia, Orchard, Raymond Park, Speedway, Triton Central)

By Admin
beechgrove-athletics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
beechgrove-athletics.com

Lady Hornets pick up first win of the season, beating Herron 1-0

After seven losses to begin the season, not to mention being shut out all seven times, things were bound to change sooner or later for Coach James Wiltsee’s Beech Grove Lady Hornets. Thursday night at Beech Grove’s TCU Veterans Stadium, the girls’ perseverance finally paid off as junior CeAirra Troutman scored a goal early in the second half, giving Beech Grove a 1-0 win over the visiting Herron Achaeans.
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Beech Grove wins 46-20 in happy homecoming for Coach Winters

Mactavis Smith, Jarron Murry and Jeremiah Lee each scored two touchdowns as the Beech Grove Hornets defeated the host Southport Cardinals 46-20 in what was a triumphant return for Hornets head coach Brandon Winters Friday night at Ray Skillman Field/Cardinal Stadium. Coach Winters, who played defensive back for three years...
BEECH GROVE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy